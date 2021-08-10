RBI To Penalise Banks And ATM Operators For Non-availability Of Cash From October 1

The Reserve Bank of India has announced a Scheme of Penalty for non-replenishment of ATMs, effective October 1, 2021, wherein banks and White Label ATM (WLA) operators will be penalised, in the event of cash-outs beyond the permissible time limit. RBI expressed its concern over the inconvenience caused to the consumers by the banks and WLA operators by not replenishing the machines timely and keeping them drained out of cash. If a bank or WLA operator remains incapable of replenishing the drained out ATMs of the currency notes for a total of 10 hours in a month, then the organisation will be held liable to be penalised for the inconvenience it has caused to the consumers.

"The Scheme of Penalty for non-replenishment of ATMs has been formulated to ensure that sufficient cash is available to the public through ATMs," the RBI said in a circular.

The top bank has to issue banknotes to the consumers and the local banks under it, fulfil this mandate by dispensing the currency among the public through cash dispensation and via a wide range of ATMs deployed across the country.

In this connection, RBI in its circular said, “ A review of downtime of ATMs due to cash-outs was undertaken and it was observed that ATM operations affected by cash-outs lead to non-availability of cash and cause avoidable inconvenience to the members of the public. It has, therefore, been decided that the banks/ White Label ATM Operators (WLAOs) will strengthen their systems/ mechanisms to monitor the availability of cash in ATMs and ensure timely replenishment to avoid cash-outs,” the central bank said.

Penalty of up to Rs. 10,000 to be imposed on out of cash ATMs

The RBI also warned the bank operators of being penalised heavily in cases of non-compliance." The circular reads that any non-compliance in this regard shall be viewed seriously and shall attract monetary penalty as stipulated in the ''Scheme of Penalty for non-replenishment of ATMs''.

Regarding the amount of compensation and penalisation, the top bank mandated that it impose a flat penalty of Rs.10,000 for every 10 hours of non-replenishing within a month. In the case of White Label ATMs (WLAs), the penalty would be charged to the bank, meeting the cash requirement of that particular WLA. The bank may, at its discretion, recover the penalty from the WLA operator, it added.

