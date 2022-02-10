RBI's Monetary Policy Raises E RUPI Digital Voucher Cap From Rs 10,000 To Rs 1 Lakh

Following are the highlights of the RBI's monetary policy statement 2021-22.

* Benchmark lending rate kept unchanged 10th time in a row at 4 pc, reverse repo rate at 3.35 pc

* Projects GDP growth at 7.8 pc for next fiscal, against 9.2 pc this fiscal

* India charting different course of recovery than rest of the world; to be fastest growing economy

* RBI to continue with accommodative stance to revive and sustain growth; pandemic hold global economy hostage

* Retail inflation projected at 5.3 pc for current fiscal, 4.5 pc in FY23

* Inflation to peak in the current quarter within tolerance band, moderating in the second half of next fiscal

* Hardening global crude oil prices present upside risk to inflation

* Indian rupee showed resilience in the face of global spillovers

* Current account deficit to be below 2 pc of GDP in current fiscal

* Overall system liquidity remains in large surplus

* RBI would continue to insulate domestic economy from global spillovers

* RBI extends by 3 months on-tap liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore for healthcare, contact intensive sector

* E RUPI digital voucher cap raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh and multiple-use permitted

* Next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled during April 6-8.