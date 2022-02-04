RBI's New Digital Rupee To Trail Every Transaction, Help Curb Black Money Menace

The proposed digital rupee that will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from the next financial year will not only give a boost to the digital economy but also help curb the menace of black money, a senior finance ministry official told ANI on Friday. He added that the RBI will have each and every trail of digital transactions with the proposed currency.

"If you buy something from a shopkeeper and pay through digital money and that digital money is used to pay to his vender by the shopkeeper, RBI will have all the data of transaction done with the digital rupee," the official was quoted by ANI as saying.

Noting that black money proceeds are usually received in cash from underground economic activity, he said that if RBI has trail of every digital transaction, it will be difficult for a person to evade taxes.

Provision for 'Deterrence against tax-evasion'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in her Budget speech and said that it will give a big boost to the country's digital economy. Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system, she added. Sitharaman also announced one new provision 'Deterrence against tax-evasion in Union Budget 2022-23' to curb black money.

She said, "Presently, there is ambiguity regarding set off, of brought forward loss against undisclosed income detected in search operations. It has been observed that in many cases where undisclosed income or suppression of sales etc. is detected, payment of tax is avoided by setting off, losses. In order to bring certainty and to increase deterrence among tax evaders, I propose to provide that no set-off, of any loss, shall be allowed against undisclosed income detected during search and survey operations."

Explaining this new provision, JB Mohapatra, Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), said, "This has been introduced in the finance bill as a new provision called 79A. This is basically to prevent people from setting off the undisclosed income. This denial of set-off, of brought forward losses will have a beneficial effect on punishing those who deserve to be taxed in respect of the undisclosed income which they had not declared earlier."

