Renaut India Chief Lauds RBI's Massive Decisions Amid Coronavirus Lockdown As 'right Step'

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced a number of measures to mitigate the economic impact of coronavirus on India, including slashing the Repo rate and also permitting banks to defer moratorium by three months.

'Right step'

Renault Group's Sumit Sawhney said that it was a step in the right direction and compounded with the announcements made by the Finance Minister, it will help the Indian economy arrest the slide. Speaking to Republic TV, Sawhney said, "The challenge that we are facing is not domestic in nature, but a global challenge and as a country, we will have to take some tough decisions. In the coming times, we will see some big challenges coming up and in such times, we need resources and the way the business is getting impacted, the resources are going to be money. The action which the RBI Governor has taken is a step in the right direction. Most important is that the lending rates have to come down because the businesses would require cash flows to revive and in the current situation, this is a welcome move."

Commenting on the permission to deferral defer moratorium of retail loans, he said, "The EMI moratorium is a short term step and from a business point of view, we will have to start seeing things in the larger context and this rate reduction is in the right direction. Businesses will require a lot of resources in the coming days to come back and it's not going to be an easy task. I'm sure that the decisions announced by the Finance Minister and now these decisions will see a positive trend in such a negative scenario."

Addressing the media via a video conference, the RBI governor revealed that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which preponed its meeting, voted in a majority of 4:2 to have a sizeable deduction in the policy repo rate. The reverse repo rate was slashed by 90 base points to 4%.

The statement by RBI reads that the MPC "is of the view that macroeconomic risks, both on the demand and supply sides, brought on by the pandemic could be severe. The need of the hour is to do whatever is necessary to shield the domestic economy from the pandemic. Central banks across the world have responded with monetary and regulatory measures – both conventional and unconventional. 5 Governments across the world have unleashed massive fiscal measures, including targeted health services support, to protect economic activity from the impact of the virus."

