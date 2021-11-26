'Repeal Of 3 Farm Laws Not A Setback': Union Min Piyush Goyal At Republic Economic Summit

While speaking at Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Food & Public Distribution, on Friday, November 26, affirmed that the Central government will continue to serve the farmers and further find ways to help them increase their income.

Speaking on Centre's three agrarian laws, Piyush Goyal said, "PM Modi came up with this set of laws and all of us have been trying to work to explain it to farmers how beneficial it is for them".

He added that the Central government was convinced that the intention was absolutely pure, as their efforts were to increase the farmers' income, give them more opportunities without taking away what was already available.

The Union Minister stated, "All the current MSP procurement was to continue as it is, we were to ensure that farmers' land can never be touched; everything was totally tilted for farmers' benefit".

#RepublicSummit | Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, GoI speaks at Republic's India Economic Summit 2021 https://t.co/xYp0ndV6Ts pic.twitter.com/XIhyVekKtq — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2021

Further, he added that the Centre failed to convince a section of farmers but that should never be looked at as a setback or as something which is the end of the world.

"Farmers have worked really hard during COVID pandemic"

Piyush Goyal also lauded the farmers for their hard work and dedication to serve the country throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. "Agricultural output has increased in both the years of Covid. So we are grateful to farmers", he said.

The Union Minister said, "Repeal of farm law should be taken in the right spirit, in the spirit of reconciliation, in a true spirit of a listening govt, a govt that respects every point of view".

He also said, "We have no ill will towards any section of society or any farmer. They are our brothers and sisters and we respect them deeply".

Centre to withdraw three farm laws in Winter session of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 announced that the Centre will officially withdraw the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. PM Modi had appealed to the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders to return to their homes.

