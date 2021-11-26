Republic Economic Summit: Auto Experts Discuss Future Of Electric Vehicles In India

Republic Economic Summit 2021, which is ongoing in New Delhi on Friday, saw experts and Union Ministers from diverse fields discuss issues from vaccination to infrastructure. However, one of the nascent topics discussed remains the entry of electric vehicles and their potential market in India.

A panel of experts from the EV space including Tarun Garg (Director of Sales in Hyundai Motors India), Ravneet Phokela (Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy), Malo le Masson (Hero MotoCorp) and Randheer Singh (Director of Electric Mobility in NITI Aayog) showed up for a discussion on future of electric vehicles in India in 'The Green Mobility Shift' session earlier today.

Range and charging infrastructure plays major role in attracting EV customers: Tarun Garg

Talking about how to attract customers towards electric vehicles (EVs), Garg said that there are three major factors for it. First is the range of distance, second is the charging infrastructure and the third is affordability.

Explaining the first aspect, Garg said that the first thing people look for in an EV is the range. However, he also stated that an average Indian is driving no more than 30 kilometres per day, which makes for a mere 1,000 kilometres per month. "While some of us may feel that we need a very big range but actually we drive only about a thousand kilometres a month", he said.

About the aspects of charging and affordability, he added that they do provide an independent charging source in their Hyundai Kona electric SUV, but there is some work needed to be done to make the vehicle affordable.

#RepublicSummit | Some may think we need a very long range in EVs. But on average we only drive 1000 km a month...: Watch as Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service of Hyundai Motors India discusses some of the purported EV pain-points https://t.co/xYp0ndV6Ts pic.twitter.com/9C7D6HnEFq — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2021

We're too early in the EV business to worry about big players: Ravneet Phokela

When asked about his take on the entry of Tesla in India, Chief Business Officer of Ather Energy, Ravneet Phokela said,

"We are too early in our journey to worry about who is here and who is not here. We (EV manufacturers) are 1% of the market, so anybody who is worrying about the competition is worried about the wrong thing. We should be worrying about how do we grow the business... and at this point in time, anybody who comes in just injects the excitement in yet another segment. If Tesla comes in it injects an excitement."

He added that, "At this point in time, all you need is good, strong, credible people coming in with good strong credible products. What you don't need is numbers randomly, what you don't need is people who are coming into the market opportunistically with not great products. But Tesla comes in, they'll shake things up, which is great, and the back of the excitement, market grows which is all of us are looking for."

#RepublicSummit | We're too early in the journey to monitor who is here & who isn't. It's (EVs are) only 1% of market. If someone comes, it injects excitement, if Tesla comes it'll inject excitement: @RavneetPhokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy https://t.co/xYp0ndV6Ts pic.twitter.com/yFV81B7cZp — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2021

Indian trajectory of green mobility shift will be very different than the west: Randheer Singh

Director of Electric Mobility in NITI Aayog, Randheer Singh, said that the trajectory of change in India regarding green mobility will be hugely different than what will be seen in western countries. According to Randheer, this difference will be driven by the fact that the electric vehicle market in western countries is dominated by four-wheelers as opposed to Indian markets.

"We have to understand a few things before we talk about the shift to green mobility. What are the dynamics in our country? Indian trajectory of change to green mobility is going to be very different than whatever is in the west. We are almost 81% two-wheeler market with around 3% three-wheeler market. So in India, the market is being led by the e-rickshaws. Almost two million e-rickshaws are plying. So two-wheeler and three-wheeler is going to change the trajectory within the green shift," Randheer said.

#RepublicSummit | We have to understand our country's dynamics when we talk about a shift to green mobility. Unlike the West, we are an 80% two-wheeler market: Randheer Singh, Director, Electric Mobility, NITI Aayog https://t.co/xYp0ndV6Ts pic.twitter.com/IrylxOQKj4 — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2021

Hero MotoCorp commits Rs 5000 crore for the next five years

While talking about the need to have long-term policies, Malo le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning at Hero MotoCorp, revealed his company's commitment towards investing in the EV sector.

Hero MotoCorp has committed Rs 5000 crore investment for the next 5 years. That's why you need to have policies which are long-term, Masson said.

#RepublicSummit | Hero MotoCorp has committed Rs 5000 crore investment for the next 5 years. That's why you need to have policies which are long-term: Malo le Masson: Head, Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp https://t.co/xYp0ndV6Ts pic.twitter.com/jjCQlJp1rx — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2021

Image: Republic World