Last Updated:

Republic Economic Summit: Auto Experts Discuss Future Of Electric Vehicles In India

At the Republic Economic Summit 2021 on Friday experts and Ministers from diverse fields assembled to discuss issues from India's vaccination to infrastructure.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan

Image: Republic World/AutocarIndiamag


Republic Economic Summit 2021, which is ongoing in New Delhi on Friday, saw experts and Union Ministers from diverse fields discuss issues from vaccination to infrastructure. However, one of the nascent topics discussed remains the entry of electric vehicles and their potential market in India.

A panel of experts from the EV space including Tarun Garg (Director of Sales in Hyundai Motors India), Ravneet Phokela (Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy), Malo le Masson (Hero MotoCorp) and Randheer Singh (Director of Electric Mobility in NITI Aayog) showed up for a discussion on future of electric vehicles in India in 'The Green Mobility Shift' session earlier today.

Range and charging infrastructure plays major role in attracting EV customers: Tarun Garg

Talking about how to attract customers towards electric vehicles (EVs), Garg said that there are three major factors for it. First is the range of distance, second is the charging infrastructure and the third is affordability.

READ | Republic Economic Summit: MoS Chandrasekhar calls startups 'force-multiplier' of economy

Explaining the first aspect, Garg said that the first thing people look for in an EV is the range. However, he also stated that an average Indian is driving no more than 30 kilometres per day, which makes for a mere 1,000 kilometres per month. "While some of us may feel that we need a very big range but actually we drive only about a thousand kilometres a month", he said.

READ | 'UPA failed to tackle economic crises': MoS Chandrasekhar at Republic Economic Summit

About the aspects of charging and affordability, he added that they do provide an independent charging source in their Hyundai Kona electric SUV, but there is some work needed to be done to make the vehicle affordable.

We're too early in the EV business to worry about big players: Ravneet Phokela

When asked about his take on the entry of Tesla in India, Chief Business Officer of Ather Energy, Ravneet Phokela said,

"We are too early in our journey to worry about who is here and who is not here. We (EV manufacturers) are 1% of the market, so anybody who is worrying about the competition is worried about the wrong thing. We should be worrying about how do we grow the business... and at this point in time, anybody who comes in just injects the excitement in yet another segment. If Tesla comes in it injects an excitement."

He added that, "At this point in time, all you need is good, strong, credible people coming in with good strong credible products. What you don't need is numbers randomly, what you don't need is people who are coming into the market opportunistically with not great products. But Tesla comes in, they'll shake things up, which is great, and the back of the excitement, market grows which is all of us are looking for."

READ | 'Threw COVID vaccines in dustbin': Hardeep Puri lays into Oppn at Republic Economic Summit

Indian trajectory of green mobility shift will be very different than the west: Randheer Singh

Director of Electric Mobility in NITI Aayog, Randheer Singh, said that the trajectory of change in India regarding green mobility will be hugely different than what will be seen in western countries. According to Randheer, this difference will be driven by the fact that the electric vehicle market in western countries is dominated by four-wheelers as opposed to Indian markets. 

READ | 'Miracle' COVID booster would immunise kids lifelong: Dr Ella at Republic Economic Summit

"We have to understand a few things before we talk about the shift to green mobility. What are the dynamics in our country? Indian trajectory of change to green mobility is going to be very different than whatever is in the west. We are almost 81% two-wheeler market with around 3% three-wheeler market. So in India, the market is being led by the e-rickshaws. Almost two million e-rickshaws are plying. So two-wheeler and three-wheeler is going to change the trajectory within the green shift,"  Randheer said.

Hero MotoCorp commits Rs 5000 crore for the next five years

While talking about the need to have long-term policies, Malo le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning at Hero MotoCorp, revealed his company's commitment towards investing in the EV sector. 

Hero MotoCorp has committed Rs 5000 crore investment for the next 5 years. That's why you need to have policies which are long-term, Masson said.

Image: Republic World

Tags: Tarun Garg, Ravneet Phokela, Malo Le Masson
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND