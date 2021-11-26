Republic Economic Summit: Dr. Ella Spells Out Timeline For COVAXIN For Kids, Nasal Vaccine

Addressing Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’, Bharat Biotech Managing Director Krishna Ella informed the nation of the COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN for kids and when it can possibly get rolled out. Ella also spoke about the nasal vaccine.

Bharat Biotech MD Dr. Krishna Ella spoke on the COVAXIN for kids and said, "We completed our process of clinical trials for children from 2-18 years. It is now in the government's hands. We are the only one with vaccines for two years, even Pfizer produces vaccines for kids aged five years and above." When asked about the nasal vaccine, Dr. Ella said, "We have completed the Phase 2 trial for the nasal vaccine. We have picked up science; even the Western world has not been able to pick up. It will stop the transmission of the virus."

COVAXIN

Covaxin is developed by Hyderabad-based Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology, the Indian Council of Medical Research (NIV-ICMR). Covaxin is administered in a two-dose regimen, 28 days apart. The vaccine was approved for emergency use in India for people aged 18 and above. The World Health Organisation (WHO) too has added the vaccine to its list of approved emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released the book "Going Viral, Making of Covaxin: The Inside Story," which documents the first-hand experiences of scientists who worked relentlessly to produce India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. The book was written by Professor (Dr) Balram Bhargava, Director General of the Council at the India International Centre, and it is an attempt to take readers through the process of generating India's own vaccine in eight months.

Image: Republic World