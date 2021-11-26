Republic Economic Summit: Dr Krishna Ella Gives Deep Insights Into Covaxin Manufacturing

While addressing Republic India Economic Summit 2021, Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Limited, on Friday, spoke about his company's journey in creating vaccines for the world. He said that developing COVID vaccine was a competition with the virus and not with other countries. Krishna Ella stated that vaccines against COVID cannot be considered just as a medical remedy for health care but national security with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking on creating Covaxin when the virus was unknown to the world, Dr Ella said, "I am a scientist, I always love to have challenges, the challenges give us an opportunity to prove ourselves and for us the competition is not with other countries but with the virus."

He added, "We are not unknown to the viruses because we worked on Chikungunya in 2006 and we worked on Zika even before US knew about it, so we are familiar with unknown viruses".

The Bharat Biotech MD, while citing the differences between coronavirus and the viruses that his company had worked on earlier, said that Chikungunya and Zika are less pathogenic, as they are transmitted by mosquitoes, whereas in the case of COVID, it is transmitted directly and there was also no vaccine to reduce risks for the ones working on it which is why he admitted that it was a scary situation in the beginning. He stated that as a Chairman he had to ensure safety for his employees who worked in front of 1000 litre fermenters.

Dr Ella further stated that "the factors that concerned the company throughout the journey of manufacturing Covaxin were our employees, can we deliver this vaccine with country's prestige at the view, can we put science where the western world shouldn't criticize that we are less science as a country".

Speaking of western world scrutiny, he said, "From a global perspective, Indian companies are targeted and not others where adverse reactions are reported. A small complication and it's a headline in media."

Indian COVID vaccine and politics

Addressing politizing vaccine innovation, at the Republic Economic Summit, Dr. Krishna Ella said, "There are 1.3bn Indians and everyone is a politician. We have something in our blood, and unfortunately that political mind interferes in everything".

Chairman of Bharat Biotech Ltd stated, "I belong to science and not to any political party".

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative of visiting vaccine companies to review vaccine manufacturing in India which activated the entire ecosystem including the foreign embassy, regulatory system, and health ministry. Dr. Ella said PM Modi as a leader woke the system to work hard and reach heights.

He further mentioned that PM Mod's Aatmanirbhar scheme is something Bharath Biotech has always believed in and has been working on for the past 10 years. He said, "Western world choose revolutionary technology which is mRNA, and we choose old technology as we believe in the quote old is gold".

He further mentioned that old technology was implemented, though it did offer less efficacy compared to others, but the safety profile is extremely good.

COVID vaccine for kids and nasal vaccine

Dr Krishna Ella informed, "Bharat Biotech is the first company in the world to conduct COVID vaccine trials on children as young as 2 years old".

He stated that government approval is awaited on vaccinating children against Coronavirus infections.

Providing details on Nasal COVID vaccine, "Phase 2 trial is completed during which lot of science observation was made which even the western world is unaware of. And because of this, information is kept confidential".

Is the new COVID variant a threat to humans?

While addressing the risk of the emerging variants of COVID and its impact on the people, Dr Krishna Ella downplayed the fear of new COVID variants but also recommended vigilance in terms of masking and social distancing.

Explaining how humans are also mutants, Dr. Ella said, "Human DNA genome is 99.99% safe then why are we different? Well, this means we all are mutants in a way. Mutant is not happening at the DNA level but at the RNA and protein level. If it happens in DNA level then cancer and other serious diseases occur".

He said that the same kind of mutation is observed in terms of Coronavirus. "When virus mutation increases, reassortment increases which leads to RNA virus recombination", he said.

Is COVID-19 a bioweapon?

Responding to if COVID-19 is a bioweapon, Dr Krishna Ella said, "Scientifically doable".

He stated, "I can only say it's doable or say any scientist can do it and in fact nothing is impossible".

Answering when the world will be Corona-free, Dr. Ella said, "There will not be any finality. We have to live with COVID now but won't be more dangerous hereafter".

"India is ahead of any country in the world in terms of pharma and vaccine manufacturing"

Dr. Krisha Ella at Republic Economic Summit informed, "Vaccine production is the field where India is ahead of anyone including the US and Europe".

Explaining the factors that helped the company bring out Covaxin, he said, "Finance alone is not the reason for success, political and entrepreneurial commitment is also required".

Further detailing on the price of Covaxin, Dr. Ella said, "We never talked of price but of science".

He stated that the company manufactured the vaccine with their own technology without taking any government aid. He mentioned that the profit of it is again invested for R&D purposes.

Dr. Ella further pointed out that Covaxin will serve as an inspiration to all the young scientists. He said, "Indians who are in aboard can come back as the political situation, regulatory situation has changed and now private equity and funding is available and so very ecosystem is well created in India which is shown amid COVID pandemic".

(Image: REPUBLICWORLD)