Republic Economic Summit: Hardeep Puri Exposes States Over Bringing Fuel Prices Under GST

Speaking at Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday, November 26, stated that the price of petrol today is deregulated as petrol prices are determined by the international market.

Addressing the Republic Economic Summit, Hardeep Singh Puri slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not reducing fuel prices despite the Centre reducing the excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3.

He further attacked Arvind Kejriwal for making abstract promises during election campaigns, and said, "Wherever Kejriwal goes, he announces free 300 units of electricity for the state be it in Punjab, Uttarkhand or any other state as an election campaign strategy."

#RepublicSummit | 'Distributing free electricity outside and keeping fuel prices high in Delhi. If you want to fight election, please state what you plan to do. We know one party only wants to make everything free': @HardeepSPuri, Petroleum and Housing & Urban affairs minister pic.twitter.com/nLIFI4BpYK — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2021

Referring to Kejriwal's announcement which stated every adult woman of the state will receive Rs.1000 per month if (AAP) comes to power in Punjab, Hardeep Singh Puri informed, "Punjab is in debt of 2.82 lakh crore, and if Kejriwal decided to implement this scheme then the state will be torn economically."

He further attacked the Maharashtra government and said that the state government reduced IMFL duty by 50%, which means, the state is willing to forgo revenue on alcohol but not willing to lower the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on fuel.

Speaking of tax reduction on fuel, the Union Petroleum Minister said, "But there is also a fear, what do we tell the oil-producing countries, look if you don't exercise caution you will be in a situation where your desire to maximise profit in short-run will undermine global economic recovery." He added that "If global economic recovery gets undermined then to whom will you sell the oil."

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on fuel prices under GST

Speaking on reduction of fuel prices, the Union Minister said, "Price is determined by Saudi Arabia, UAE, Russia, and what they did was that they kept the supply curve lesser than demand. But they informed that there will a change in this in after 2 months."

Clarifying the Centre's stand on GST for fuel, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "We are ready to bring it under GST."

He cited that Kerala HC had ordered that during the GST council meeting, petrol and diesel prices under GST must be put on the agenda.

He further informed, "This meeting was in Lucknow and PM Modi put it under the council but all the state governments opposed it."

Republic Economic Summit 2021

