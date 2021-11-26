Republic Economic Summit: Hardeep Puri Slams Oppn's False Narratives On Central Vista

Speaking on the topic ‘Future Ready India’ at Republic’s ‘India Economic Summit’ on Friday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lashed out at the opposition for creating false narratives on the Central Vista Project and misleading people by misinforming them on the project's development work and price of the project.



Puri further chalked out the government’s exuberance to push the country on the path of development, through several projects based on the current socio-economic dynamics and spoke on several contesting issues of present.

Puri lambasts opposition on creating false narratives on Central Vista

On facing a backlash from the opposition on Central Vista Project, the Union minister explained that it is a vast project and that the government is determined to complete the Central Vista Avenue stretching towards Rajpath by 26 January 2022, as Republic Day celebrations will be held there, and the second project is Parliament revamp which has to be completed by October next year, as PM Modi wants to have the winter session of the parliament on the 75th year of Independence.

He lambasted the opposition for criticizing the government and for creating a false narrative on the prices of project and development work. He added that his ministry is working to expedite the development of Central Vista Avenue and the new Parliament project as PM Modi himself is continuously monitoring the development of the infrastructure. Reminiscing PM Modi's unplanned visit to check on the development work at Central Vista, he said he had no clue about it and was himself surprised.



Talking about the economic disruptions in 2019, Puri said, "The history of this period will be written in terms of a pre-COVID and post-COVID period,” and further added that the central government had braved through the drastic calamity with stern strategies and hard work.

"Govt was on its feet during COVID; we opted for life over livelihood": Hardeep Singh Puri

On being asked about the economic impacts of the pandemic by Republic Media Network's Editor In Chief Arnab Goswami, the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs asserted that as the pandemic surged, the government had to make a choice between ‘life and livelihood’, where the Prime Minister chose the former. He further added that the government decided to implement a complete lockdown in March 2020 to deal with the catastrophe and to rebuild the nation's healthcare infrastructure.

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas added, "Back then, we opted for life and went into a complete lockdown. We literally had to ensure that the healthcare system was rebuilt to deal with the pandemic.”

The former diplomat highlighted that the centre was working on its feet throughout to ensure that the vaccines were being developed, the healthcare system was robust and people are fed. While speaking at Republic Economic Summit, he said “The central government was ready to deal with the challenges and we were preparing to make sure vaccines are in place, the healthcare is up to the mark, and the infrastructure is there.”

Hardeep Singh Puri touched upon 'Atma Nirbharta' during the COVID-19 and stressed that the NDA-led union government had ‘nerves of steel’ and ‘we didn’t succumb to pressure.’ He further added that India proved its might to the world during the COVID crisis, as that’s the time when our ‘self-reliance’ came into the picture. He further spoke upon how India developed indigenous vaccines and overnight expanded hospital infrastructures, got ventilators, and expedited the clinical oxygen supply. "COVID-19 is when the story of Atma Nirbharta begins. It does mean turning your backs to the world or inwards. It means when you're faced with an emergency, you ensure that your entrepreneurial domestic force is released," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Union Petroleum Minister answers questions on Fuel Price surge

Lashing out at the opposition for gheraoing the central government on the supply of vaccines and propagating vaccine hesitancy for political gains, Puri gave a befitting response and said, "You threw it in the dustbin in Rajasthan, and are doing corruption in Punjab.” The Union Minister further added that the Opposition has always spoken contrary to the government and have always tried to pull them down.

Speaking on the criticism faced by the government over surging fuel prices, Puri explained that the fuel prices have been deregularised and are surging due to the price surge in the international market. He said that the prices are determined by the OPAC+ countries and the government has been continuously negotiating with them.

"India will be a driver of energy growth for the next 20-30 years”: Union Minister Puri

Concluding his address, he reaffirmed his goal towards achieving the goals set for the future and reiterated his stance on ‘India being future-ready.’ At Republic Economic Summit he asserted, “We are going to shift to 25%biofuels and green energy in the coming time and India will be a driver of energy growth for the next 20-30 years.”

Image: Republic World