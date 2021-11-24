Indian consumer durables market refers to large home appliances such as washing machines, air conditioners, stoves, refrigerators, and others, broadly segregated into urban and rural markets. India is viewed as one of the key markets by the global corporations where the future growth of consumer durables companies emerges. According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, exports of electronic goods from India between April 2020 and March 2021 (FY21), stood at $11.1 billion.

In the lead-up to the first-ever Republic 'India Economic Summit', which will see the most influential names in the industry and the economic world come together to put the world's fastest-growing major economy under the microscope, Republic World is taking an in-depth look into some of its key drivers. Here’s a look into how white goods manufacturers survived despite losing out on peak sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 impact on consumer durables sector

As per the CARE ratings (Credit Analysis & Research Ltd), “Consumer durables goods registered double-digit growth in production on a yearly basis in Q3FY21.”

The report further mentioned that the work from home culture adopted during the lockdown period supported the demand for goods that enhance conveniences at homes, including refrigerators, electric cooking appliances, washing machines, and ACs.

Also, increased electrification of rural areas and the wide usability of online sales aided the growing demand of the industry.

White goods industry market size

Consumer durables sales increased by 98.2% in May 2021 after it saw a decline of 70.3% in May 2020. While the production of electronics hardware increased in the country from $ 72.38 billion in FY19 to $ 89.38 billion in FY20.

CARE ratings further pointed out that a strong demand during the festive season in Q3FY21 became a key factor for the growth of the industry.

As per the Retailers Association of India (RAI) business survey, “The consumer durables and electronics category recorded yearly sales growth of 10% and 15% in the months of January 2021 and February 2021, respectively.”

Though the COVID-19 pandemic had a greater impact on the industry in some regions of the country, the growth momentum recorded in Q3 is expected to continue in the fourth quarter as well, CARE informed.

Future of Indian Consumer Durable Industry

The Indian appliances and consumer electronics industry shows a promising future as the sector is expected to double to reach $21.18 billion, by 2025.

According to India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), “India has the potential to achieve a value of $100 billion in manufacturing laptops and tablets by 2025.”

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods including air conditioners and LED lights have outlay INR 6,238 under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package. As per the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the global appliance and consumer electronics industry is expected to grow at 9% CAGR and reach $48.37 billion in 2022. The agency further mentioned that in 2019-2025, the sector will grow at 11% CAGR to reach $21.18 billion.

Image: Shutterstock, Representative