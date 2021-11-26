Republic Economic Summit: Nouriel Roubini Explains How US-China Rivalry Can Benefit India

While speaking at Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’, Nouriel Roubini, Professor of Economics at NYU's Stern School of Business, on Friday, November 26, elaborated on how US-China rivalry can benefit India in terms of technology and finance.

Nouriel Roubini said, "I hear that US and China are currently on a collision course towards the cold war. This will imply decoupling over the time within US and China in terms of technology, trade, investment, movement of labor, data & information".

He stated that since the countries are essentially rivals, eventually there will be a dominant power in the world. He added that there will also be a dominant power in the technologies of the future.

"US believes in India": Nouriel Roubini

Speaking of India's benefit amid US-China cold war, Nouriel Roubini said, "India can become a formal ally with the US as both are democratic nations that share similar political and economical values, and China is their common rival".

He also mentioned that this situation will call for an alliance including Japan, Australia, India, and the US as a way to contain the rights of China.

Professor Roubini also said that there is a lot in terms of technology where the US and India can collaborate together.

He added that in the future, India and the US will become strong in terms of political, geopolitical, and financial aspects over time for mutual benefits.

Republic Economic Summit 2021

​The ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ will provide answers to pressing questions in the post-COVID world by delving into the dynamics of the Indian economy and engaging in gainful dialogue on the macro and microeconomic picture with some of India's brightest minds. At a time when a new world order has been set in motion and new economic and global partnerships are being formed, the Summit is a breakthrough platform to ideate on the state of the Indian Economy.

