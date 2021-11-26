Republic Economic Summit: Piyush Goyal Asserts 'India-US Ties Escalated On Another Level'

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, who believes that India is a land of 'opportunities’, reiterated his stance on India being a global leader in the future. While speaking on ‘Global Trading Destinations’ at the Republic’s first ‘India Economic Summit’, the union minister with a diverse set of portfolios spoke on bolstering India-US economic ties and reflected upon India’s growing presence in the global markets.

On being asked by Republic’s Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor about the recent visit of the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and her stance on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ impeding the US-India trade relations, the Union Minister categorically denied the claims and said that the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has no such reservations about India’s self-reliance initiative and asserted that PM Modi and US President Joe Biden have escalated the bilateral relations further.

India-US ties have been escalated to another level: Piyush Goyal

Responding with optimism, he said, “PM Modi & President Biden have elevated the India-US relationship to another level. We have decided to close old issues and move forward as trusted partners."

He further added that, contrary to the claims, Katherine’s visit was productive as both the countries decided to let go of the baggage of the past and close several pending issues. It has also pushed us to move forward as the ‘trusted partners’ and strengthen brotherhood and fraternity among both nations.

Speaking further, he said, “For that matter, America has ‘Build Back Better’ programme and India has ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ programme, and both the nations are politically aligned with these in geopolitical setup.”

Therefore, 'India believes that India-US ties will set the stage for India for overall geopolitical dynamics,' he said at the Republic Economic Summit.

Piyush Goyal answers tough questions on India-US Free trade Agreement

Putting up the tough question on the free-trade deal between India and US, Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami quizzed the Union Minister about the ongoing development on the issue, to which he said that the free trade deal is not the only way forward to expand bilateral trade up to $500 billion. The US President doesn’t believe that the free-trade deals have yielded their economy,” however, he registered that he spoke with USTR at length on the issue during her November visit.

He added, “We are looking at $500 billion trade between India & US in the next few years, a trillion would be very good. And a free trade agreement isn't necessarily the only way. It's virtually free trade for India in the US.”

India is paying price of Congress' mistakes till now: Piyush Goyal

Speaking further on the issue, he informed the panel that he and USTR spoke about India’s farmers as well, as 80% of them have less than two hectares of land. He further added that India is still paying for the mistakes of the past, committed by the Congress regime. Piyush Goyal brought up the Uruguay Round at the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) and said that because of the agreement signed by the then Congress government, we are unable to do much for the welfare of our farmers. We are limited by the then signed pact, and our farmers are missing out.

India under PM Modi will protect the interests of Indians first, said the Union Minister, while recounting India's decision to not enter the RCEP trade deal. Apart from this, he added that “revising the economy post-COVID pandemic has a lot of learnings.”

"India's voice today has become extremely important. PM Modi today is the senior-most leader in the world. World leaders try to get bilaterals with him. It makes us very proud," Union Minister Goyal asserted at the Republic Economic Summit.

Union Ministers lambasts opposition's 'where are vaccines' criticism

Talking about vaccine production and supply, the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles condemned the criticism from the opposition and said, “We have 20 crore vaccines in stock today. We should ask those who were asking 'where are the vaccines', and theirs are the states that are laggards. The grand old party led by its crown prince was trying to dissuade people from taking the vaccine.”

Image: Republic World