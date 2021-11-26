Speaking at Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal shed light on trade relations with China. He said India believes in fair trade and follows the multi-trade rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

"We believe as a stakeholder of the WTO we have to maintain those principles. Having said that, we are working with other countries talking to other stakeholders of the WTO. We are not breaking the rules of trade with any country whatsoever in the world," Goyal said.

Piyush Goyal explains why India pulled up from RCEP

Recalling India's decision to not enter the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) trade deal, Piyush Goyal said, "India under PM Narendra Modi will protect the interests of Indians first."

"This negotiation (RCEP) was between other countries and India was not part of it. Congress government in 2012 entered the detail. We already had FTAs with ASEAN countries, Japan and Korea. The other countries left were Australia, China and New Zealand. We were already in talks with Australia and were not interested in New Zealand. So we were entering into an FTA with China," he said.

Despite this, he said, India tried to get a fair deal and tried to convert China into a fair economy. "When we realised that it was just not happening and it would only cause distress to Indian business. We took a stand against it," he said.

When asked if there was any pushback from China, Goyal said, "I don't think so, I think we have never bothered about pushback from anybody. India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will protect the interest of Indians first."

'PM Modi and Biden have taken India-US ties to next level': Goyal

Goyal said India-US ties have grown stronger under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We have decided to close old issues and move forward as trusted partners."

He said that India is looking at $500 billion trade with the US in the next seven or eight years. "A trillion dollars would be music to everyone’s ears. So for that, a free trade deal is not the only way forward," the Union Minister said.

Further, Goyal said that India has become extremely important at the global level. "PM Modi today is the seniormost leader in the world. World leaders try to get bilaterals with him. It makes us very proud," Goyal said.

He informed that world leaders are keen to have bilateral talks with PM Modi even if it is for 10 minutes. "At COP26, almost 70 or 80 world leaders interacted with Prime Minister."

"Today on every international forum India's voice has become a prominent and important voice. I would like to say thank to PM Modi's charismatic and very focused leadership with the world vision. But as PM Modi says, the voice is that of 135 crore Indians," he said.

Image: Republic World