Republic Economic Summit: Smriti Irani Says 'Women Want Investors To Believe In Them'

Projecting the role of women and female entrepreneurs, Union Minister of Women & Child Development Smriti Irani, on Friday, spoke about how the Modi government's scheme was harnessing women's ability in progressing the Indian economy. Speaking at Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’, Irani explained how the pandemic had shifted the role of women in a household, in the panel titled ‘Women shaping India’s growth’. Conversing with Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Irani urged investors to support small enterprises run by women. Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ held at the Taj Mansingh Hotel in New Delhi on Friday, will see India's top politicians, entrepreneurs, investors discuss the Indian growth story as the economy 'gears up'.

Smriti Irani on ‘Women shaping India’s growth’

Narrating her own political struggle, she said, "They said I was uneducated, they said I couldn't win Amethi, and they made some disparaging remarks on my weight. I'm glad in 2-3 years I could prove otherwise. That which was thrown at me was what was the opposite of what I was teaching to my young daughter".

When asked about feminism, she pointed out that India was the one nation that gave women the right to vote, once freed from British rule, unlike US and UK. Explaining the importance to respect women's decisions, she said that it was imperative to urge women to invest in assets like homes, fixed deposits, funds etc. She also strived for more women in STEM fields.

Lauding the Modi govt's focus on women issues pan-dept, she said, "Today we have a government today which feels that women issues are not limited to one department and the voice of a child is as important as any man, woman, or the elderly. Today, we are celebrating Constitution Day. We, in India, gave our women the right to vote right from the start, whereas the likes of UK and US took many years to grant the same, which speaks volumes".

"One of our greatest contributions towards women would be to give particular focus to them in Maths and Science," said Irani. Talking about women empowerment, she said," Domestic violence is not limited to just unemployed women. We must not just talk about women earning salaries, but for her to have control over her own money. We must focus on her decision in investment".

Talking about the MUDRA Yojana, Digital India, she detailed its role in bridging gender skew as 70% beneficiaries of the schemes were women. Talking about the pandemic effect, she said that work from home had seen men working in households, changing the equation of women in homes. Taking the example of 'Nari se Kharidari', she lauded that 2 crore women are now digitally literate.

"MUDRA Yojana when it came to the Indian polity did not have a gender skew to it. When it came to implementation, you had to go to a bank and convince the bank of your plan. 70% beneficiaries were women and this means that 17 crore women filled the paperwork, convinced banks of their plans and implemented it. Female entrepreneurs just want one investor to believe in them, this is the main struggle," said Irani.

She added, "The 23-week maternity leave was implemented by a male Prime Minister. For the first time in India's history, we're tracking beneficiaries of schemes, children, lactating mothers, so issues can be addressed in collaboration with state govts. In this budget, we have focused to make one-stop centres for domestic violence victims. Are we doing enough? We aren't a stagnant static state, we are evolving."

"I remember a time when Work-From-Home was a death knell for women professionals. The pandemic brought a balance to the WFH concept; men were also working from home. It helped achieve higher gender parity. Many people in the Opposition asked why promote Digital India? But I have seen more than 2 crore women get digitally literate during the pandemic," she said.

"When we pronounced 'Nari se Kharidari', we got 38 crore impressions on one FB post. We asked people that if they see one female entrepreneur, please buy from her and people took that seriously. As this is an economic summit, I urge all industry leaders to put money behind small enterprises run by women," said Irani.

The India Economic Summit 2021

As India emerges with a rising economy in the post-COVID world, Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ will provide answers to pressing questions on its macro and microeconomic picture with India's top economy players. Panels discussions are being held on ‘Building Momentum For India’s Century', 'Investing In India Inc', 'The Future Is Digital', 'The Unicorn Race' and 'The Green Mobility Shift'. Several one-on-one discussions will also be held with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Hardeep Singh Puri and other industry leaders.