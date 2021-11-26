Republic Summit: Nitin Gadkari Pins Hope On Green Fuel, Imports Reduction & Dream Projects

During the 'Super Economy Super Fast Growth’ session at Republic’s ‘India Economic Summit 2021’, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari weighed in on India's green fuel push. Listing the advantages of cost-effective fuel, he revealed that he will drive a hydrogen-fueled car by December-end. Dismissing the notion that electric cars require a lot of maintenance, he revealed that an electric bus shall cost 25% less than a diesel bus.

Nitin Gadkari remarked, "If you have a petrol car, you need to shell out Rs.10 per km, Rs.7 for diesel, Rs.1 for electric. The cost of BEST Buses in Mumbai per hour is Rs.15, the cost of a bus on ethanol was Rs.78 and the electric bus in Pune for which tender has been floated is Rs.50. The cost is Rs.50 per hour whereas the capital cost of an electric vehicle is Rs.1.5 crore. It is reducing gradually."

In a big announcement, he revealed, "Before Wednesday, I am signing on that order that every petrol engine of two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler in the country will be a flex engine. Flex engine is in Brazil, USA and Canada. It means that you can put 100% petrol or 100% bioethanol. Ethanol will cost Rs.62 per litre and petrol will cost Rs.120 per litre. There is a saving of Rs.30-35 per litre and pollution is negligible."

Expressing hope that petrol and diesel pumps will be shut down in the future, the former BJP president predicted, "When the diversification of agriculture towards the energy and power sector will take place, bioethanol will be produced from sugarcane juice, molasses, corn, rice, wheat and foodgrains. In August, a big project of Indian Oil is commencing- second-generation ethanol will be produced. Ethanol will be produced from biomass. Today, we import petrol, diesel and crude oil worth Rs.8 lakh crore. If this continues, it will swell to Rs.25 lakh crore in the next few years. Due to the decision taken by the Centre, the country's imports will reduce by half."

Amid the air pollution crisis in Delhi which has been attributed to stubble burning, he divulged that 1 tonne of bio CNG can be produced from 5 tonnes of stubble. During the Republic Summit, Gadkari also noted the huge potential of the e-bicycle economy, pegging it at Rs.3 lakh crore. Moreover, he raked up the possibility of India exporting Green Hydrogen in the near future.

Talking about the challenges pertaining to the creation of infrastructure, he conceded, "There is a shortage of semiconductors which is used in the manufacturing of e-vehicles. Everyone is facing the problem. Second, we have copper yet we are importing it. We have iron ore but yet we are facing a shortage. We have aluminium yet we are importing it. People say shut down the work. We have to maintain ecology and yet, develop the economy."

"I want to make roads from the money of this country's poor person whether it is a constable or peon. In the coming time, I am going to release bonds, monetise projects. I will give you a 7-8% fixed monthly return. Invest in NHAI. It is 100% government-owned," the Union Minister added, prioritising domestic investment.

Opening up on his dream project, Gadkari divulged, "I am making 22 green expressways. In the next two years, Delhi to Dehradun, Haridwar, Chandigarh, Jaipur will take two hours, Delhi-Srinagar 7 and a half hours, Delhi-Katra 6 hours, Delhi-Mumbai 12 hours. I am making the Mansarovar project. 80% of it is completed. It is my dream project."

