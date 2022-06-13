Retail Inflation Eases To 7.04% In May On Softening Food, Fuel Prices

Retail inflation eased to 7.04% in May, mainly on account of softening food and fuel prices as the government as well as the RBI stepped in to control spiralling price rise by way of duty cuts and repo rate hike.

However, the inflation print stayed above the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance level of 6% for the fifth month in a row.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 7.79% in April. In the year-ago month of May 2021, retail inflation stood at 6.3%.

Inflation in the food basket in May 2022 was at 7.97%, down from 8.31% in the previous month, as per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday.

The food basket has weightage of 39.06% in the overall Consumer Price Index.

As per the data, the inflation print in 'cereals and products' segment eased to 5.33% in May as against 5.96% in the preceding month, while that for 'oil and fats' softened to 13.26% from 17.28%.

The rate of price rise for fruits slowed to 2.33% from 4.99%. However, vegetable prices accelerated 18.26% as against 15.41% in April.

Among others, the prices of eggs and 'pulses and products' showed deceleration, with negative inflation prints of (-)4.64% and (-)0.42%, respectively.

In the 'fuel and light' category, inflation during the month softened a tad at 9.54% from 10.80% in April.

The Reserve Bank, which factors in the CPI in its monetary policy, had earlier this month raised the inflation forecast for the current financial year to 6.7% from its previous estimate of 5.7%.

As per the RBI's projections, inflation in the first quarter of the fiscal is likely to be 7.5% and at 7.4% in the following three months. It is expected to decline to 6.2% and 5.8% in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

The government has tasked the RBI to ensure inflation remains at 4% with margin of 2% on either side.

In an off-cycle meeting on May 4, the Reserve Bank had hiked the key repo rate -- at which it lends short term money to banks -- by 0.40%.

Later, the government intervened by cutting excise duties on diesel and petrol. Diesel is the main transport fuel in India which directly impacts the transportation cost of almost all commodities across the country.

The government also eased import duties on edible oils such as soyabean and sunflower in May to ease the burden on consumers due to costlier food items.

Image: Representative/PTI

