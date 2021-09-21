Retail Inflation For Rural Workers Eases; Kerala Marks Sharp Drop In Consumer Price Index

The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday, September 20, informed that the retail inflation for farm and rural workers eased marginally to 3.90 per cent and 3.97 per cent, respectively in August. Earlier in July, the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation for farm workers stood at 3.92 per cent while it was marked at 4.09 per cent for rural workers. The point-to-point rate of inflation based on the Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Consumer Price Index-Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) saw a marginal decrease over the month.

The decrease in CPI-AL and CPI-RL was 0.02 and 0.12 per cent from June. However, the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 6.32 per cent and 6.28 per cent respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year, which confirmed a large decrease. The Ministry of Labour and Employment in its statement also noted that the Food inflation stood at 2.13 per cent and 2.32 per cent.

The food inflation was marked at 2.13 per cent and 2.32 per cent in August as compared to 2.66 per cent and 2.74 per cent respectively in July. It stood at 7.76 per cent and 7.83 per cent respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. "The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of August increased by 5 points and 4 points to stand at 1066 and 1074 points respectively," the statement said.

Retail inflation eases

According to the ministry, the food group with 2.43 and 2.28 points is the major contribution towards the rise in the general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers. The high contribution can be attributed to rising in prices of rice, milk, mustard oil, vanaspati, groundnut oil and tea leaf. Meanwhile, it also noted that the rise and fall in the index varied from state to state.

The index in relation to agricultural labourers recorded an increase of 1 to 15 points in 15 states with Tamil Nadu topping it with 1,247 points. Meanwhile, a decrease of 2 to 13 points was noted in 5 states with Himachal Pradesh standing bottom with 839 points. Similarly, in the case of Rural Labourers, the index recorded an increase of 1 to 16 points in 15 states with Karnataka on top with 1,235 points while a decrease was recorded in 2 to 12 points in 5 states with Bihar taking the bottom spot with 872 points.

Kerala marks the maximum decrease in CPI

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index for Agricultural and Rural Labourers was experienced by Andhra Pradesh State, which recorded 15 points and 16 points respectively. This was attributed due to the hike in prices of rice, ragi, fish-dry, sugar, tea, among other daily use products like shirting cloth cotton (mill), leather/plastic shoes, toilet soap, hair oil and barber charges. On the other hand, the state of Kerala marked the maximum decrease in the index with 13 points and 12 points for agricultural and rural labourers. The decrease is believed to be mainly due to the fall in prices in food items such as rice, tapioca, pulses, fish-fresh and dry, onion, chillies-green, vegetables and fruits and pan-leaf.

With ANI inputs

Image: PTI