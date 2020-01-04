Revenue Secretary Holds Meeting To Increase Revenue, Achieve Targets Using Data Analytics

The Department of Revenue (DoR) in the Ministry of Finance on Friday held a top-level meeting to plan and organise its functions by using data analytics and set specific duties to the officers, reports said.
As per reports, the meeting was held to increase revenue and achieve the following GST target:
The meeting was chaired by the Revenue Secretary Dr. Ajay Bhushan Pandey along with chairmen, senior officials and members of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
READ | India Overtakes France And UK, Becomes World's 5th Largest Economy In 2019
READ | Economy Likely To Rebound In 2020, Inflation To Remain Benign: PHDCCI
The meeting was aimed to further reinforce the efforts to curb tax evasion and leakages to maximize tax collection without troubling the genuine taxpayers.
The Finance Ministry has put its GST tax collection targets to Rs 4.45 lakh crore for the remaining period of this Financial Year with targeting of Rs 1.1 lakh crore per month with Rs 1.25 lakh crore for a single month while the direct tax targets will be at Rs 13.35 lakh crore sans the corporate tax relief of 1.45 lakh crore.
DoR will also hold a meeting on January 7 to brainstorm on further smoothening its revenue growth efforts.
READ | GST Collection At Rs 1.03 Lakh Cr In Dec
READ | Odisha Records 29 Per Cent Growth In State GST Collection Up To Dec 2019