Revenue Secretary Holds Meeting To Increase Revenue, Achieve Targets Using Data Analytics

The Department of Revenue (DoR) in the Ministry of Finance on Friday held a top-level meeting to plan and organise its functions by using data analytics and set specific duties to the officers, reports said.

As per reports, the meeting was held to increase revenue and achieve the following GST target:

Rs 1.10 lakh crore in the next two month,

Rs 1.25 lakh crore in the last month,

Direct tax collection target of Rs 13.35 lakh crore for 2020 despite corporate tax relief of 1.45 lakh crore.

The meeting was chaired by the Revenue Secretary Dr. Ajay Bhushan Pandey along with chairmen, senior officials and members of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Decisions made in the meeting

Weekly updates will be taken on the efforts for revenue augmentation measures and to realise the targets Red flag reports would be logically concluded in a specified period and regular updates have to be submitted Weekly reports of field formations under the Principal Chief Commissioners and Chief Commissioners and members of both report weekly either in personal meetings or on video conferencing on their efforts to curb tax evasion Special efforts by field taxmen in identifying and initiating actions against tax evaders or those using fake invoices or fake e-way Bills Ensuring that the genuine taxpayers are not troubled Communicate with taxpayers to genuinely file their taxes before the notice of the tax department reaches them

The objective of the meeting

The meeting was aimed to further reinforce the efforts to curb tax evasion and leakages to maximize tax collection without troubling the genuine taxpayers.

The Finance Ministry has put its GST tax collection targets to Rs 4.45 lakh crore for the remaining period of this Financial Year with targeting of Rs 1.1 lakh crore per month with Rs 1.25 lakh crore for a single month while the direct tax targets will be at Rs 13.35 lakh crore sans the corporate tax relief of 1.45 lakh crore.

DoR will also hold a meeting on January 7 to brainstorm on further smoothening its revenue growth efforts.

(With inputs from ANI)