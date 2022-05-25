Rupee edges up 2 paise to close at 77.54 against US dollar

Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) The rupee recovered 2 paise to settle at 77.55 against the US currency in a restricted trade on Wednesday as interventions by banks supported the local unit while a stronger dollar in overseas markets restricted the gains.

The US dollar snapped its two days of losses ahead of the release of the minutes of the US Fed's meeting this month. The US dollar index gained 0.4 per cent to 102.25 against a basket of six global currencies.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 77.54 against the greenback and moved in a range of 77.44 to 77.57 in the day trade.

The rupee finally ended at 77.55, higher by 2 paise over its previous close of 77.57 against the American currency.

"Rupee traded with pendulum swing on a range fight between hedgers as participants from banks tried to support rupee whereas remittance takers of dollar equally bought keeping rupee ranged between 77.47-77.60. The US Fed statement minutes later in the night might give some trend to the USDINR pair in futures," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

An increase in crude oil prices on supply concerns and expected strong demand from the US also weighed on the local unit.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 1.26 per cent to USD 114.99 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,803.06 crore, as per stock exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 303.35 points or 0.56 per cent lower at 53,749.26, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 99.35 points or 0.62 per cent to 16,025.80. PTI DRR MR MR

