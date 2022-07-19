Rupee Falls 7 Paise To Record New Low Of 80.05 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

The value of the Rupee fell 7 paise to 80.05 hitting a new all-time low against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking the strength of the American currency and firm crude oil prices. The value of the Indian rupee has depreciated for the eighth consecutive day.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 80 and touched a fresh record low of 80.05, registering a fall of 7 paise from the last close. In initial trade, the local unit also touched 79.90 against the American currency.

On Monday, the rupee briefly touched an all-time low of 80 per dollar mark but closed just below that key psychological level, according to PTI. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 79.76 against the greenback but later lost ground to touch the psychological low mark of 80.00 against the American currency. The local unit recovered some lost ground and closed at 79.97 (provisional), registering a fall of 15 paise over its previous close.

The rupee opened on a weaker note on Tuesday morning weighed down by outflows and high oil prices, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, adding that lack of intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could also weigh on sentiments.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.35 per cent to USD 105.90 per barrel. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 86.4 points or 0.16 per cent lower at 54,434.75, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 26.75 points or 0.16 per cent to 16,251.75. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 156.08 crore, as per stock exchange data.

FM Sitharaman blames Global Factors for Rupee's fall

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday stated that the value of the Indian rupee has depreciated by around 25 percent against the US dollar since December 2014. Global factors such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, soaring crude oil prices, and tightening of global financial conditions are the major reasons for the weakening and recent fall of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar, she said.

One US dollar was worth 63.33 Indian rupees on December 31, 2014. The Indian rupee depreciated to 79.41 against the US dollar on July 11, 2022, as per data mentioned by the Finance Minister in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

However, she informed the lower house of the parliament that the Indian currency has strengthened against other major global currencies like the British pound, the Japanese yen, and the Euro in 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regularly monitors the foreign exchange market and intervenes in situations of excess volatility. The Finance Minister further added that the outflow of foreign portfolio capital is a major reason for the depreciation of the Indian rupee as the Foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn nearly $14 billion from the Indian equity markets in the financial year 2022-23.

