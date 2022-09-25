'Rupee Has Held Its Own, Held Back Very Well Against US Dollar': Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on September 24, stated that the Indian Rupee has "held back very well" against the US Dollar, compared to other currencies.

After the Indian Rupee hit a record low against the dollar, the Finance Minister while speaking to reporters gave an assurance that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Finance Ministry were keeping a careful eye on the situation.

While speaking to reporters in Maharashtra's Pune, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "If any one currency which has held its own and did not get into fluctuation or volatility as much as other currencies, it is the Indian rupee. We have held back very well."

The Finance Minister also instructed a reporter to conduct research on how other currencies have performed versus the US Dollar during the most recent bout of depreciation.

Recent fluctuations between the Rupee & Dollar

The Indian Rupee fell 30 paise to settle at a new lifetime low of 81.09 against the US dollar on Friday due to the strong American currency overseas and risk-off sentiment among investors.

The rupee dropped 83 paise on September 22, its worst one-day loss in over seven months, to settle at 80.79, a record low.

India Is Not Defending INR, Rupee Can Take Care Of Itself: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on September 21 said that India is not defending the Rupee and the Reserve Bank of India is taking necessary steps to ensure that the movement of the Rupee is gradual and in line with market trends.

Nageswaran further said that the Rupee is being managed in a manner that reflects the fundamentals of the economy.

"India is not defending the rupee.. I don't think Indian fundamentals are such that we need to defend the Rupee. The Rupee can take care of itself," he said at an event in New Delhi on September 13.

"The RBI is making sure that whatever direction the Rupee is moving in line with, the market trends is just gradual and doesn't impose burden either on the importers or the exporters," Nageswaran added.

Image: PTI