'Rupee Not Sliding, Dollar Strengthening': Sitharaman Claims "₹ Performed Much Better..."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday commented on the performance of the Indian currency, asserting that she would not look at it as the Rupee sliding, but Dollar strengthening. While addressing a media briefing on her official US visit, Sitharaman claimed that the Rupee has performed much better than many other emerging market currencies against the Dollar as geo-political tensions continue to rise.

'Rupee not sliding, USD strengthening': FM Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman responded to ANI amid her ongoing US visit on measures being taken to tackle the slide, "First of all, I will look at it, not Rupee sliding and look at it as USD strengthening incessantly. So, obviously, all other currencies are performing against the strengthening of the USD. I am not talking about technicalities but it is a matter of fact that Indian Rupee has probably stood this USD rates going up, exchange rate in favour of the USD. The Indian rupee has performed much better than many other emerging market currencies.

"The efforts of RBI are more towards seeing that there is not too much volatility, it is not to intervene in the market to fix the value of the Rupee. Containing the volatility is the only exercise RBI is involved in and I have said this before that Rs will find its own level."

#BREAKING | 'Rupee not sliding, dollar strengthening': Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's response on sliding Rupee value. Watch here - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/bRoxZ3ISKZ — Republic (@republic) October 16, 2022

Notably, the Rupee fell to an all-time low of 82.68 against the USD during early trade this week.

Further talking about inflation, she added, "Fundamentals on macroeconomics are good, and foreign exchange reserve is good. We are in a comfortable situation and that is why I keep repeating inflation is at a manageable level too. We're making efforts to bring it further down."

FM Sitharaman meets World Bank President

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister also met World Bank President David Malpass in Washington where both the leaders discussed various issues, including India's G20 Presidency, India's increased use of digital applications, improving the capital adequacy framework of MDBs, addressing debt vulnerabilities, and enhancing WBG's engagement with India through Knowledge Exchange and MIGA.

"Even during my meeting with the world bank president today, he himself said that we should showcase how common people have accepted the deepening of digital applications in India. Also said he will be happy to work together with India to take it to other parts of the world. There are suggestions by many members that during G20 we should showcase what we've done in our digital achievements like the way Aadhar or other digital applications have spread in the country".