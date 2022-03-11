Rupee pares initial gains, settles almost flat at 76.44 against USD

Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) The rupee pared its initial gains and settled just 1 paisa lower at 76.44 against the US currency on Friday amid dollar demand from oil importers and state-run power companies.

Persistent foreign fund outflows and geopolitical worries sapped risk appetite in the market, pushing investors towards safe-haven assets.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak at 76.34 against the American dollar and fell further during the session as investors moved away from riskier assets.

The domestic unit oscillated between a high of 76.27 and a low of 76.72 during the session.

The rupee finally settled at 76.44 against the dollar, down 1 paisa from its previous close of 76.43.

"Rupee snapped gains amid dollar demand from oil importers and state-run power companies. Dollar strengthening against major currencies following stronger US economic data also weighed on the local unit," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Parmar further added that risk appetite remained shaky with trading conditions still choppy and volatile, and the focus will remain on geopolitical news and crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies, rose 0.25 per cent to 98.74.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.94 per cent to USD 111.45 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 85.91 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 55,550.30, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 35.55 points or 0.21 per cent to 16,630.45.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,981.15 crore, as per stock exchange data.

The USD-INR spot closed lower on the back of rebound in oil prices and expectations of a hawkish US Fed next week, said Anindya Banerjee, VP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd.

"...US central bank is expected to raise rates. There has been some short covering in USD ahead of that. Over the next week, oil prices and the US Fed will drive USD-INR. We expect a broad range of 76 and 77 on spot," he added. PTI DRR ABM ABM

