Rupee rebounds 34 paise to close at 75.26 against US dollar

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) The rupee appreciated by 34 paise to close at 75.26 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday in line with regional currencies, following a retreat in crude oil prices and a rebound in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 75.31 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 75.18 and a low of 75.46.

The rupee finally ended at 75.26, registering a gain of 34 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee had tanked 99 paise to close at 75.60 against the US dollar, as riskier assets took a hit after Russia launched military operations against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, European Union leaders are putting up a united front and agreed on a second package of economic and financial sanctions against Russia.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, inched up 0.01 per cent to 97.14.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 1.07 per cent higher at USD 100.14 per barrel.

"Calmness returned to forex markets as participants assessed the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and focused shifted back to Federal Reserve. Weaker-than-expected US sanctions on Russia supported market sentiment...," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Rupee, in line with regional currencies, gained following a retreat in crude oil prices from an eight-year high along with rebound in domestic equities.

However, the bias for spot USD-INR remains bullish as long as it holds 74.80, while on the higher side 75.75 becomes the biggest hurdle, Parmar said.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 1,328.61 points or 2.44 per cent higher at 55,858.52, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 410.45 points or 2.53 per cent to 16,658.40.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 6,448.24 crore, as per stock exchange data. PTI DRR ABM ABM

