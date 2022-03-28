Rupee rises by 8 paise to 76.16 against US dollar as crude oil decline

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) The rupee appreciated 8 paise to 76.16 against the US dollar on Monday, supported by positive domestic equities and a fall in global crude oil prices.

However, a strengthening American currency overseas and concerns over renewed foreign capital outflows capped the gains in the domestic unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened weak at 76.36 but entered positive territory later in the session. It witnessed an intra-day high of 76.15 and a low of 76.38.

The rupee traded at 76.16 at 1530 hrs, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close. In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 76.24 against the US dollar.

"Rupee has been oscillating between 76 and 76.50 for the last six trading sessions. Even after a stronger dollar index, the rupee manages to add gains amid lower crude oil prices, higher equities and corporates dollar selling.

"The fate of the rupee will be decided by the price action of crude oil and risk sentiments. Spot USD/INR is expected to trade in the range of 76 to 76.50 this month," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.32 per cent to 99.13.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell sharply by 3.56 per cent to USD 116.35 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 231.29 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 57,593.49, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 69 points or 0.40 per cent to 17,222.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they sold shares worth Rs 1,507.37 crore, according to stock exchange data.

Overseas investors have pulled out a net Rs 1,14,855.97 crore from the Indian markets in the current year so far, amid heightened geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns.

Foreign portfolio investors have sold domestic equities worth Rs 48,261.65 crore so far this month, taking the year-to-date tally this year to a massive Rs 1,14,855.97 crore, according to depositories data. PTI BAL MR MR

