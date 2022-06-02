Rupee slips 10 paise to 77.60 against USD

Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to close at 77.60 against the US dollar on Thursday, even as oil prices eased and domestic equities settled on a positive note.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee consolidated in a narrow range. It opened lower at 77.61 against the greenback and shuttled between 77.63 and 77.54 It finally finished at 77.60, down 10 paise over its previous close of 77.50.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.25 per cent lower at 102.24.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 2.27 per cent to USD 113.65 per barrel following reports that Saudi Arabia is ready to ramp up supplies to fill the shortfall created by Western sanctions on Russian oil.

"Rupee continued to trade in a narrow range and volatility remained low despite marginal gains in domestic equities. Dollar rose against its major crosses after manufacturing PMI came in better-than-estimate," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Somaiya further said "we expect the USD-INR to trade sideways and quote in the range of 77.20 and 77.80." On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 436.94 points or 0.79 per cent higher at 55,818.11, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 105.25 points or 0.64 per cent to 16,628.00.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 451.82 crore, as per stock exchange data.

"The Indian Rupee ended marginally weak against the dollar on Thursday in line with a broader weakness in Asian peers, as the worsening global inflation threat raised the risks of more aggressive rate hikes from central banks," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Asian and emerging market peers were weaker on Thursday, with the Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit weakening against the dollar by 0.18 per cent and 0.13 per cent, respectively.

Nevertheless, further depreciation was capped after oil prices slumped over 3 per cent, he added. PTI DRR ABM ABM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)