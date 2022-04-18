Rupee slips 6 paise to 76.25 against US dollar

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) The rupee declined 6 paise to close at 76.25 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking the strength of the greenback overseas and elevated crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 76.41 against the American currency, and finally settled for the day at 76.25, down 6 paise over its previous close.

During the trading session, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 76.20 and a low of 76.43.

On Wednesday, the rupee had dipped 4 paise to close at 76.19 against the US dollar.

The forex market was closed on Thursday for Mahavir Jayanti and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and on Friday on account of Good Friday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.20 per cent higher at 100.70.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.18 per cent to USD 111.50 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 1,172.19 points or 2.01 per cent lower at 57,166.74, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 302.00 points or 1.73 per cent to 17,173.65.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,061.04 crore, according to stock exchange data. PTI DRR ABM ABM

