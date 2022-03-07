Russia-Ukraine War: Gold Prices Rise In India; Silver Futures Jump 1.5% On MCX

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 12th day on Monday, March 7, gold prices in India surged to Rs 52,800 per kg for 24-carat gold. The latest rise in the price of gold metal is attributed to the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The gold price in India for 22-carat gold is Rs 48,400 and Rs 52,800 for 24-carat gold per 10 grams. The rates remained largely similar to those yesterday. The current gold price is just Rs 2,500 away from an all-time high.

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 48,400 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, while in Chennai, the gold price was on the higher side at Rs 49,700. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 48,400, the same as in Delhi.

The war in Ukraine entered its 12th day on March 7, with no signs of abating. Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to press ahead with the invasion unless Kyiv surrenders, despite crippling sanctions from the West and widespread international condemnation.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has battered equity markets and sent oil prices soaring to a nearly 14-year high, adding a further boost to the already high inflation.

Gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen strong inflows amid the Ukraine crisis. Holding of the world's largest gold-backed ETF, 'SPDR Gold Trust', rose 0.4% to 1,054.3 tonnes on Friday - their highest since mid-March 2021.

Silver prices in India today

Meanwhile, Silver futures on MCX today jumped 1.5% to Rs 70,173 per kg. Spot silver gained 1.7% to $26.09 per ounce, while platinum rose 2.3% to $1,147.19

Among other precious metals, palladium climbed to an all-time high due to supply concerns from top producer Russia, which accounts for 40% of all mined production of the metal. Spot palladium soared as much as 5.3% to $3,169.46 an ounce.

Commodities are expected to remain volatile as market players assess the implication of Russia-Ukraine tensions on supply as well as global growth and central bank monetary policy stance. With supply risks looming large, the general bias for commodities is likely to remain higher unless there are clear efforts to de-escalate tensions.