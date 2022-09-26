S&P Pegs India's FY’23 GDP Growth At 7.3%; Expects Inflation To Be Above 6%

S&P Global Ratings on Monday retained its projection of India's economic growth at 7.3% for the current fiscal and said inflation is likely to remain above the upper tolerance limit of 6% till the end of 2022.

In its Economic Outlook for the Asia Pacific, S&P said the external environment has soured for economies in the region and higher global interest rates will continue to exert pressure on central banks in the form of capital outflows and currency depreciation.

S&P Global Ratings Asia-Pacific Chief Economist Louis Kuijs said a pronounced slowdown in China was offset by a strong rebound in India as consumption, especially of services, continued to recover and investment grew rapidly.

"We have retained our India growth outlook at 7.3% for the fiscal year 2022-2023 and 6.5% for the next fiscal year, although we see the risks tilted to the downside," Kuijs said.

The Reserve Bank expects the Indian economy to grow 7.2% in the current fiscal (April-March). The growth last year (2021-22) was 8.7%

Indian economy expanded 13.5% in the April-June quarter, sequentially higher than the 4.10% growth clocked in the January-March period.

Several other agencies, including ADB, Fitch Ratings, and Citigroup, have already slashed India's growth projections to either 7% or below.

ADB and Fitch pegged India's growth estimate at 7%, while Ind-Ra, SBI, and Citigroup expect it to be 6.9%, 6.8%, and 6.7%, respectively.

S&P Economist Vishrut Rana said the rupee may continue to see volatility in the coming days, but India has a 'substantial buffer' to withstand foreign fund outflows.

There have been increased capital flow pressures globally as the US Fed briskly tightens monetary policy. This has led to significant US dollar strength, and global currencies are down against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee touched a record low of 81.52 to a dollar. The local currency has depreciated 9.4% against the greenback so far this year.

"The Indian rupee has depreciated less than the basket of global currencies over the past month. There is likely to be more currency volatility as global monetary policy is still tightening. The IMF estimated that the ratio of India's foreign reserves to short-term external debt is greater than 2, which indicates a substantial buffer against capital outflows," Rana told PTI.

With regard to inflation, S&P Global Ratings pegged the average rate in the current fiscal at 6.8% and projected it to fall to 5% in the next financial year beginning April 2023.

"India headline Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) is likely to remain outside the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6% until the end of 2022. That's amid substantial weather-induced wheat and rice price increases as well as sticky core inflation. And food inflation may rise again," Kuijs said.

Retail or consumer price inflation has remained above the RBI's upper tolerance threshold of 6% for the eighth month in a row and stood at 7% in August. Wholesale price inflation remained in double digits for the 17th straight month at 12.41% in August.

According to S&P Global Ratings, elevated core inflation would drive up policy rates further in India, and projected policy interest rates to be 5.90% by the end of this fiscal.

To tame stubbornly high inflation, the central bank has already hiked benchmark interest rates by 1.40 percentage points to 5.40%. In its monetary policy review on September 30, RBI is expected to hike rates by another 50 basis points to a three-year high level of 5.90%.

