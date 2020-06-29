AAP Attacks Govt Over Rs 5700 Crore Loan From China-based AIIB; India Its Founding Member 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday lashed out at the central government and accused it of taking a loan of Rs 5,700 crore from China. AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the Indian government has asked people to boycott China but on the other hand has taken a loan of a huge amount from the neighbouring country. He further criticised the BJP government for working on the basis of a 'submissive policy'.

"The drama of BJP is praiseworthy. You tell the country to boycott China and the Modi government takes a loan from China of Rs 5,700 crore. The country's soldiers are losing their lives on the borders and the BJP government is working on the basis of a submissive policy," read Singh's tweet, which was roughly translated from Hindi.

The Ministry of Finance had on June 19 announced that the Government of India and Beijing-based multilateral financial institution Asian Infrastructure Investment bank (AIIB) signed an agreement for USD 750 million (around Rs 5,688 crore) for COVID-19 assistance to India.

"The Government of India and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed a USD 750 million 'COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support Programme' to assist India to strengthen its response to the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on poor and vulnerable households. This is the first-ever budgetary support programme from the AIIB to India," the ministry had said in a statement.

The project is being financed by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the amount of $2.250 billion, of which $750 million will be provided by AIIB and $1.5 billion will be provided by ADB. The AIIB is a multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia; India is one of the founding members of the ADB and has made large contributions to its fund.

The AIIB in a statement said that the budgetary support will go toward bolstering economic aid for businesses, including for the informal sector, expanding social safety nets for the needy, and strengthening the country’s health care systems.

In April the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had approved a USD 1.5 billion loan to India to help fund its response to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

(With inputs from ANI)