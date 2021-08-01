SBI Announces Major Relief On Home Loans, Waives Off Processing Fee Till August 31

Ahead of the three-day monetary policy committee meeting, the country's largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday, July 31, announced waiving processing fee on home loans till August-end. As of now, the processing fee on home loans is 0.40 percent. The three-day monetary policy committee meeting is set to begin on August 4.

In a statement released, SBI said, "There could not be a better time to buy a house, considering SBI home loan interest rates start at just 6.70 percent".

The Bank informed that it's a limited period 'Monsoon Dhamaka offer', that will end on August 31, 2021, through which a home loan customer can benefit substantially. The state-owned lender further added that the offer will help revive consumer sentiments.

It’s raining offers for new home buyers! Apply for a Home Loan with NIL* processing fee.

What are you waiting for? Visit: https://t.co/N45cZ1V1Db

*T&C Apply

#HomeLoan #SBI #StateBankOfIndia #MonsoonDhamakaOffer pic.twitter.com/nDbPb7oBhF — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 31, 2021

C S Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI informed, "We believe this offer of processing fee waiver will facilitate and encourage home buyers to take decision with ease, as the interest rate is at its historic low. We strive to be a banker to every Indian and thereby, be partners in nation-building".

There will be a concession of 5 bps (0.05 percentage) for home loans applied through the bank's one-stop YONO App. Women borrowers will be eligible for concession of 0.05 percentage (5 basis points/bps) on the loan rate.

While the RBI is expected to retain the policy rate and its accommodative stance considered the economic crisis. According to Central Bank data, housing loans have shown a rise of 9.8 percent from June 2020.

State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI) is the largest Indian Bank with 1/4th market share that carries a legacy of over 200 years. It serves over 44 crore customers through its vast network of over 22,000 branches, 58,500 ATMs, 66,000 BC outlets, with an undeterred focus on innovation, and customer-centricity. SBI states that their bank functions as per their core values that include service, transparency, ethics, politeness, and sustainability.

The Bank has successfully diversified businesses through its 11 subsidiaries including SBI General Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, SBI Mutual Fund, and SBI Card. It operates globally across time zones through 233 offices in 32 foreign countries.

(Image: PTI)