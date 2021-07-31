SEBI: Demat Account Will Be Deactivated If These Steps Are Not Followed; Check Details

Depositories have asked Demat and trading account holders to complete their know-your-customer (KYC) details by Saturday, July 31, 2021. Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) and National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) have warned that failing to do so will result in their accounts being deactivated.

To avoid deactivation of their Demat or trading accounts, stock brokerage firms and depository participants have started sending emails and letters to their clients, including Demat and trading account holders, urging them to complete or modify their KYC details before the deadline expires.

Update these details to keep your Demat account active

Certain KYC attributes must be changed mandatorily before July 31, 2021, according to circulars issued by both CDSL and NDSL in April 2021. Name, address, PAN (Permanent Account Number), valid mobile number, valid email address, and income range are among them. From June 1, 2021, all of these six fields will be required for new accounts.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has ordered depositories to ensure that all six fields are updated and complete for existing accounts and that relevant communication is issued to clients to update them before July 31, 2021. In terms of PAN, the circulars said that the necessity of mandatory submission by clients for securities market transactions will remain in effect, with certain exceptions. Investors have been requested to use the income tax site to verify their PAN.

If these details are not updated, the depository will deactivate the Demat account, which will not be reactivated until the Demat or trading account holder updates them. If KYC details with reference to PAN have to be updated, one should ensure that their PAN is linked with Aadhaar in the income tax database, according to emails given to clients by the Stock Holding Corp of India Ltd (SHCIL) and ICICI Bank Demat services. Account customers were requested to select and specify from a list provided in the email whose income range their income fell within. According to the email, account holders must choose from the following salary ranges (annually):

For individuals:

Below Rs 1 lakh

Rs 1 lakh – Rs 5 lakh

Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh

More than Rs 25 lakh

For non-individuals:

Rs 20 lakh

Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh

Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore

More than Rs 1 crore

Non-compliant accounts will be classified as a result of failure to comply.

How to link pan to demat accounts

Step 1: Go to the NSDL Portal. To link your PAN Card to your Demat account, go to the NSDL website and choose the "Click Here to Link PAN to Demat Account" option.

Step 2: Provide your DP ID, Client ID, and PAN information. Submit your Depository Participant's name, DP ID, customer ID, and PAN information.

Step 3: Enter your OTP and click Continue. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number and email address. Click the "Proceed" option after entering the verification code.

Step 4: Double-check your information before continuing.

Step 5: Your Demat account information will now appear on the screen. Check the information and click the "Proceed" button if everything is correct.

Step 6: Fill out the form and wait for an OTP. You will receive an OTP on the mobile number associated with your Aadhaar after entering the information.

Step 7: To verify your information, enter the OTP.

