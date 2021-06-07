SGRS Bank Depositors Narrate Ordeal, Demand Their 'hard-earned' Money & Relief From RBI

Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank's (SGRS) crisis continues even after more than a year as aggrieved depositors staged an online protest in view of the pandemic to highlight their plight. The depositors spoke to Republic about their hardships and stated that it has been a difficult time for the depositors amid the COVID-19 crisis. Senior citizens especially are undergoing a challenging time as they are not allowed to withdraw their hard-earned money.

"It is difficult to just live on hope," said one senior-citizen depositor of SGRS bank.

"The elderly explained, it is very difficult for the senior citizens to live on just hope therefore I request that the concerned people to take this up on a war footing and clear it so senior citizens and other co depositors also live happily in their last few years," he said.

While another elderly depositor requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to relax the restrictions for depositors.

"We depositors suffered a lot of problems during pandemic like health issues, monthly expenses issues. We request RBI to release the restrictions immediately to help senior citizen depositors to withdraw their interest amount and also deposit amount at the earliest," mentioned a depositor.

Senior citizen depositors are unable to keep up with their medical requirements as their life savings are stored in the bank.

"My wife and I are suffering from diabetes and also blood pressure, in the pandemic somehow we are living with basic needs, but medicines we are unable to purchase due to extra cost," another depositor said.

Republic also spoke to the President of the SGRS welfare association, who informed that 53 depositors lost their lives as they could not access their money for treatment and various other reasons.

RBI restrictions on SGRS

Last year, RBI invoked section 35A of the banking regulation act which deprived the investors to withdraw their own hard-earned money and till now no move has been taken in the favour of depositors.

Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara (SGRS) Bank, which was operating since 1999, had come under the scanner of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over the past few years for misappropriation of funds worth approximately Rs 1,400 crore. Due to this, the Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2020, had raided 5 offices of SGRS Bank officers.

As per reports, at the end of FY19, the bank had a paid-up capital of Rs 70 crore with total deposits of Rs 2,291 crore, and loan and advances of Rs 1,687 crore. The deposits grew from Rs 36 crore a decade ago to the current amount, and the loan and advances increased from Rs 30 crore and tripled between 2014 and 2020.