Ahead Of 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ Launch, FM Sitharaman Explains Contours Of Scheme

Addressing a curtain-raiser press conference on the launch of the ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday explained the contours of the new scheme to provide employment to the migrant workers who have returned to their native places amid the COVID-19 crisis. She revealed that the campaign of 125 days will witness the focused implementation of 25 different types of works in 116 districts which account for 2/3rd of the returnee migrant workers. With an outlay of Rs.50,000 crore, the scheme will also help create infrastructure in rural regions of the country.

In this regard, Sitharaman noted that the skill mapping of workers has been done. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall officially launch the ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ on June 20 at 11 am through video-conferencing in the presence of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy Bihar CM Sushil Modi.

Nirmala Sitharaman remarked, "Within 125 days, all the schemes of the government are all going to be brought together. In those 125 days, we will reach the saturation level for each of those schemes. There are 25 works of the government of India which have been brought together for all the districts we have identified where the Shramiks have gone back. Everyone who needs assignment will be given the jobs and under the 25 different works, the objectives which have to be achieved will be achieved using the Shramiks who are there having returned from different parts of the country. The money allocated to these projects, budgeted amount, and if anything more- all will be added together. It is about Rs.50,000 crore."

List of works in the scheme

The Chief Ministers of 5 other states and Union Ministers of the concerned ministries will also participate in the launch. A total of 116 districts with more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha have been chosen for the campaign. It will be a coordinated effort between 12 different ministries. Here is a list of the 25 works announced by the Union government:-

Community sanitation complex

Gram Panchayat Bhawan

Works under Finance Commission Funds

National Highway Works

Water conservation and harvesting works

Construction of wells

Plantation

Horticulture

Anganwadi centres

Rural housing

Rural connectivity and border works

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee RURBAN Mission

PM KUSUM works

Laying of Fiber Optical Cable under Bharat Net

Works under Jal Jeevan Mission

Works under PM Ganga Urja project

Training through KVKs for livelihoods

Works through District Mineral Fund

Solid and liquid waste management works

Farm ponds

Cattle sheds

Poultry sheds

Vermicomposting

