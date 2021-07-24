'Soon Start Video Conference Facility In Face Assess System': CBDT Chairperson JB Mohapatr

Commemorating the '161st Income Tax Day, the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), JB Mohapatra announced that the 'Faceless Assessment System' will soon have a virtual conference facility where assesses can interact with tax officers and represent their cases and grievances. Mohapatra also said that the system will soon have a language translation facility as well so that the officers may understand the language of taxpayers.

Mohapatra said, "We are going to start a virtual conference with the assesses. Technology has enabled us to have the VC, but we are working upon the language translation too. Very soon we will have a full-fledged virtual conference facility which will help both the payers and the gatherers, work in tandom effortlessly and efficiently."

Tax portal is the combination of many functionalities

While talking about the technical issues with the system, JB Mohapatra said, "If you look at the tax portal, it is a combination of hundreds of functionalities, from making an application for rectification, making an application for registration, filing an appeal to filing a return, this new portal is all-inclusive, more the functionalities, more the chances that something will not work out at the testing level or at the operational level." CBDT chairman said that the system is working with the IT company Infosys and Chartered Accountants of India to make it glitch-free and operational as soon as possible.

Mohapatra is hopeful of receiving more income tax in the FY 2020-21

CBDT chairman is quite optimistic about achieving the tax collection target of 11.08 lakh crore for the financial year 2020-21. Mohapatra said, "Our numbers are much superior to the year before, but understandably so because last year was a year of exceptional difficulties. So, these two numbers cannot be compared to each other. I believe that the tax targets of 11.08 lakh crore can be achieved. We are also trying hard to increase these numbers."

Further, he extended his wishes to the member of Aayakar Parivar and their families for their collective efforts and effectively fulfilling their twin role as the revenue-earning arm of the nation and provider of taxpayer services. Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the line of duty during the pandemic, he said that their dedication to their job is inspiring for all of them to make the department even more committed and humane.

(With ANI inputs)

(IMAGE: ANI)