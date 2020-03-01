Hardeep Singh Puri: Statistics Of Govt Flagship Programs Do Not Indicate Economic Slowdown

Placing the statistics of government's flagship programs in the automobile sector, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday, said that the statistics do not indicate an economic slowdown in the country.

Speaking at the concluding day of Asia Economic Dialogue, a 3-day conference organised by Pune International Center in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, (MEA), Puri said, "I just want to place before you some statistics. I am often told that there is an economic slowdown, our automobile sector is not showing growth rate it used to."

Hardeep Singh Puri further said, by the year 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims that every Indian must have their own home, with the name of the lady of the house, gender empowerment, the dignity of the girl child, pucca home built to ecological and sustainable standards.

Union Minister reveals figures

The committee for monitoring and sanctioning of the project headed by the secretary in the Aviation ministry was formed in December 2017, and has already sanctioned over 1 crore homes in the last three months, Puri said

"We revise demand assesment...we are doing the work. All these things don't look like an economic slowdown," he added.

The Union Minister said, "I was inducted into the council of ministers in September 2017, the daily ridership of Delhi metro when I was inducted in 2017 was 2.4 million per day and today its 6.5 million. If you tabulate Ola and Uber ridership between the same period, you will get a pretty good picture of what mobility is all about," said Hardeep Singh.

The Union Minister added that since 2017, certain automobiles have been sold on a large scale, while some not due to technical specifications like BS 4 and BS 6, they are undergoing a change.

