Suggestions Of Industry To Be Shared With PM Modi, FM Sitharaman, Says Mathura MP Hema Malini

Suggestions made by traders and industrialists of Mathura during a meeting will be shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister and the Union finance minister, Mathura MP Hema Malini said on Saturday.

“Though I am not an economist yet I feel that few of them are worth communicating to the Union Finance Minister,” Hema Malini said while disclosing the details of her interaction she had on Friday with members of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industries Association.

She welcomed the suggestion made by chamber president Rajesh Agrawal to abolish import duty on gold. Hallmarking on gold all over the country will discourage smuggling and ensure pure gold to customers.

According to Hema Malini, improvement in GST slabs and making those more simple, reduction in tax rate on premium of Mediclaim, factory insurance were among the suggestions made by the association.

The association also suggested reducing tax slabs to increase tax collection and generate employment, the Mathura MP said.

The members also want reduction in the limit of TTZ as it would open the gates for more industrialisation in Mathura, Hema Malini stated.