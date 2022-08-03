Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR), on Tuesday, defended the state government and said that it was the Central government that should come forward to reduce taxes to help the common man. His response came after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the Tamil Nadu government for price rise, increase in GST rates and taxes on petrol and diesel.

Responding to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech in the Lok Sabha on August 1, the Tamil Nadu Minister, in a video, said, "There are not enough avenues for the state to augment its revenues." The state minister, responding to the Union Finance Minister's charge that the state government did not reduce the taxes on petrol and diesel while the Centre had done so, said that even before the Union government reduced its taxes on fuel in November 2021, the state government had already, in August 2021, cut the VAT on petrol by Rs 3 per litre.

State's loss due to reduction in fuel prices

Affirming that the Centre should reduce its taxes, PTR pointed out that the Union government, over the past seven years, increased taxes on petrol by Rs 23.42 per litre and Rs 28.23 per litre on diesel. The reduction in taxes in November 2021 and May 2022 together was Rs 13 on petrol and Rs 16 on diesel, respectively.

"The Central government’s reduction in taxes in November 2021 will cause a loss of about Rs 1,050 crore in annual revenue to Tamil Nadu," the minister said, adding, "The May 2022 reduction will cause an additional loss of Rs 800 crore to the state’s annual revenue."

PTR on Tamil Nadu's objections to GST

The minister added that Tamil Nadu's share in the country's population is around 6.21% and its share in the GDP is 9.16%. "Despite state's GDP share, it does not get its due share in successive finance commissions and receive only gets 4.079% as devolution from Central taxes." He also noted that the share for the state has continually declined from the Centre's side.

Speaking on the issue of GST, he said, "Tamil Nadu had sent its objections since the imposition of GST on essential food items as they affect the common man of the state severely." The state minister also said that there are inherent flaws in the basic structure of the GST council. He later added that the decisions regarding the imposition of taxes are being taken in three stages.

Explaining the process of how decisions are taken on GST tax imposition, he continued by saying, "The Centre has a voting right of about 33% and all the other states are given just 2% rights, which means that each state that wants to stop any decision either requires the support of 25 states or the support of the Union government."

He added, “Since the introduction of GST, the state’s power to introduce and levy taxes has been reduced greatly. Therefore, it is the Union government that can help the citizens. Therefore, I request Centre to come forward and reduce the taxes levied by itself."