'Telangana’s Per Capita Income Has Doubled In Last 7 Years': CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday, August 15, said that the state's per capita income is higher than the national average. While speaking to the people present after unfurling the National Flag as a part of the Independence day celebrations at the historic Golconda Fort, CM Chandrashekhar said that the average income of a person in Telangana has doubled to Rs 2.37 lakh per annum. The State Gross Domestic Product which was pegged at over Rs 4.51 lakh crore during 2013-14 has now grown to Rs 9.80 lakh crore in 2020-21, he added.

CM KCR on Telangana’s per capita income

The Telangana Chief Minister said, “Likewise, when the state was formed in the 2013-2014 financial year our State Per Capita Income was Rs. 1,12,216 whereas now Telangana’s State Per Capita Income has reached Rs.2,37,632. Presently, our country’s Per Capita Income is recorded as Rs. 1,28,829. It is to be noticed that the Telangana State Per Capita Income is more than that of the country Per Capita Income."

Listing the achievements of his government, K Chandrashekhar Rao said that when Telangana state was formed, the Installed Power Capacity was 7788MW only. Speaking further he said that due to the unprecedented efforts of the Telangana government, the Installed Power Capacity has increased to 16,425 MW now. "Similarly, the state has 400 MW installed capacity of solar."

K Chandrashekhar Rao said, "Telangana received investment to the tune of Rs 2.2 lakh crore providing lakhs of jobs. At present there are 27,996 beds available in government Covid-19 health centres, of which 17,114 beds were developed as oxygen beds."

Asserting that crop loans up to Rs 50,000 were being waived for six lakh farmers in the state, the Telangana CM said that this process will begin from Monday and is expected to be completed by the end of August. The government is also implementing this loan waiver scheme in a phased manner for the remaining farmers, he added.

He said, “The government embarked on preparing Telangana State Citizens Digital Health Profile. On a pilot basis, the procurement of details was started in Mulugu, Siricilla constituencies." Stating that the state government converted Girijan Thandas and tribal hamlets into special village panchayats, KCR said that as a result, the state has 12, 769 Grama Panchayats from the earlier, 8,690.

Remarking that the state government was committed to the welfare of Dalits, the Telangana CM said that as part of that, the government is implementing a "Dalit Bandhu" scheme under which the beneficiaries will receive Rs 10 lakh from the government with which they can start their own business or start a profession. The scheme would be formally launched on Monday.

(Image: Twitter-@TelanganaCMO)