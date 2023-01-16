The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) falls to 4.95% (Provisional) for the month of December 2022 (over December 2021) against 5.85% recorded in November 2022. "The decline in the rate of inflation in December 2022 is primarily contributed by the fall in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, food products, textiles and chemicals and chemical products," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

"Inflation in food articles was (-)1.25%, while in fuel and power, it was 18.09 per cent during December 2022. Inflation in manufactured products was 3.37% during the month under review. The food index rose 0.65% in December, with prices of vegetables falling nearly 36% year-on-year. In November, the food index rose 2.17%," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

The index numbers and inflation rate for the last three months of all commodities and WPI components are given below:

The month-over-month change in WPI for the month of December 2022 stood at (-)1.12% as compared to November 2022. The monthly change in WPI in the last six-month is summarized below:

(With inputs from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry)