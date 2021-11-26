'Threw COVID Vaccines In Dustbin': Hardeep Puri Lays Into Oppn At Republic Economic Summit

Acknowledging that the novel coronavirus pandemic was a class apart, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that the history of this period will be written as "pre-covid" and "post-covid". He said that the story of Aatmanirbharata (being self-reliant) started during the COVID-19.

"When the pandemic hit us in 2019, some of us were not coming to terms with it, even the WHO. I used the word pandemic in an event in February 2019, and it was underlined that even the WHO has not declared it a pandemic yet," Hardeep Singh Puri said adding, "Back then, we opted for life and went into a complete lockdown. We literally had to ensure that the healthcare system was rebuilt to deal with the pandemic."

He said that the crisis in 2008 and the crisis in 2019 were fundamentally different. "I served in Geneva and New York, in the UN & WHO. We'd dealt with other health crises, but COVID-19 was in its own class," Puri said.

To contain the pandemic, he said that India went into a complete lockdown. "I was a civil aviation minister then, we flew in 1500 tons of medical supplies, we sent 940 tons of medical supplies within the country," he said.

How government coped with COVID-19

Describing the government's response to COVID-19 in the first six months, the Union Minister said that the council of ministers every day talked to 10-15 people and sought their feedback. He said that the opening of economics was based on the feedback of people.

Hardeep Singh Puri recounted a lockdown-time story of a prominent Chief Minister calling him seeking his support on shutting down trains as the CM himself wasn't willing to take that stance publicly.

Moreover, he said that India had the capacity to manufacture vaccines in the public sector, which was dismantled in 2010 to pave way for the private sector. He said that the shift to the private sector never took place. Puri, however, praised the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech for producing vaccines at a massive pace.

India's self-reliant mission started during a pandemic

The Union Minister said that India's self-reliant mission started during the COVID pandemic. Describing Aatmarnibharta, the Union Minister said, "It does not mean turning your back to the world or inwards. It means when you're faced with an emergency, you ensure that your entrepreneurial domestic force is released."

The politicisation of the crisis

Attacking the Opposition, Puri said that they first created vaccine hesitancy and then they asked the Centre 'where are vaccines?'. "You threw it in the dustbin in Rajasthan, and are doing corruption in Punjab," he said, adding that the opposition has always spoken against the government irrespective of the situation.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was holding several meetings with Chief Ministers when COVID-19 was at its peak.

"I have never seen the Prime Minister showing even a little bit of doubt. The government in its functioning during COVID was full throttle with their eye on the ball," Puri said.

He also informed that someone in Bihar has filed a criminal case against him for being a civil aviation minister and "letting COVID in."

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri breaks silence on politics over fuel prices

"First, you analyse where the criticisers of rising fuels prices coming from. From the little economics, I have learnt, when the price rises the demand trickles down but that did not happen so where are these criticisers coming from," said Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Union Minister added, "What did you do when you were in power to keep the prices low? You decided to float lakhs worth of oil bonds in 2015, which were to mature in 2015. Now, every year our government is paying crores of rupees."

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also slammed Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for announcing to distribute essential commodities for free.