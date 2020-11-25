Union Cabinet Approves LVB-DBS Merger, Urges RBI To Improve Oversight Mechanism

In a big development on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the amalgamation of the crisis-hit Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. with the DBS Bank India Ltd. DBIL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DBS Bank Ltd, Singapore, which in turn is a subsidiary of Asia’s leading financial services group, DBS Group Holdings Limited. Making this announcement at a press briefing, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar mentioned that the interests of both 20 lakh depositors, as well as 4,000 employees, shall be protected. Noting that DBIL has a good balance sheet and international presence, he called upon the customers not to worry now.

Moreover, Javadekar stressed that all the employees will be retained on the same terms and conditions. Going a step further, the Union government has also asked the RBI to punish the people who committed fraud and brought the bank to the verge of collapse. He called upon the country's central bank to improve its oversight mechanism.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar remarked, "A decision has been taken regarding the amalgamation of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. with the DBS Bank India Ltd. This is a private bank having 20 lakh depositors and Rs.20,000 crore deposits. They have 4000 employees. This decision ensures that all of them are protected. The depositors need not worry and rush to the bank now because it has been merged with a bank that has a good balance sheet and international presence. The jobs of 4000 employees will be protected on the same terms and conditions."

"The government has told the RBI that the guilty must be punished. The people who start the bank, commit fraud and bring it to the verge of collapse should not be spared. The RBI must improve its oversight so that the crisis in any bank comes to public notice at an early stage," he added.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank placed under moratorium

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. was placed under moratorium by the RBI until December 16 as per Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. This action was attributed to the bank's serious governance and management issues, declining advances, mounting NPAs and low levels of liquidity. Moreover, the RBI has superseded the bank's Board of Directors for a period of 30 days to protect the interest of the depositors and to ensure proper management. Consequent upon the supersession of the Board of Directors, India's central bank appointed TN Manoharan, the former non-executive Chairman of the Canara Bank as the Administrator of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd.

