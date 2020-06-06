BSP Chief Mayawati Urges Centre To Identify & Resolve Issues Faced By Small Businesses

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday urged the Centre and state governments to identify and resolve the issues faced by small and medium businesses that are forcing them to shut operations amid the COVID-19 lockdown. According to her, there are several small and medium businesses and enterprises that are shutting down across the country which employ crores of people. The BSP leader further added that it will ensure that the livelihood of crores of people is not affected.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Mayawati said, "The government is also talking about starting new businesses. We are not opposed to new businesses and industries. But it would be a great respite for the poor if the government is able to keep the already established businesses running." She further added, "Some states are calling back the migrant workers who left for their home states. When these migrant workers were in their state, they did not look after them or provide food. That is why these migrants went to their native places in the first place."

Meanwhile, Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora has also written to the Central government to arrange trains for bringing back willing migrant workers from their home states to join work as industrial units resume operations.

Mayawati urges state govt

Mayawati has also urged the state governments to ensure employment for migrant workers within their states. Citing Uttar Pradesh's situation, she said, "Take Uttar Pradesh for example, when migrant workers came back to the state in buses and trains, the Uttar Pradesh government registered them based on their skills. Even after registration, a large number of migrant workers who have come back home are struggling to find means to survive." She further added that the migrant workers who came back to their homes in Uttar Pradesh are in bad condition.

According to her, the poor, marginalized migrant labourers seem to be the most affected by the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. "The Central government should think about the impact it will have on education if well-educated people are forced to do manual labour. People will think what is the point of getting an education if they have to do manual labour," she said.

Mayawati on economic package

Backing the central government's decision to not introduce any schemes for a period of one year in the economic package, she said, "Even the Centre is now saying that no expenses will be made on new schemes. Instead, they have decided to spend money on Garib Kalyan Yojna and Aatmanirbhar Bharat Nirman. This is a good step. But, the benefits of these decisions should reach the poor and unemployed."

India's phased reopening plan 'Unlock 1'

Earlier, the Centre announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases.

In phase one, religious places and all places of worship for public, Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services and all shopping malls will be permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards. The Ministry of Health shall also issue an SOP for the resumption of operations.

In phase two, schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with respective States and Union Territories. The decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July based on the feedback of parents and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the third phase shall determine the opening of certain activities that will continue to remain prohibited until stated otherwise including international travel, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, other cultural/social/political functions, and large congregations.

(With ANI Inputs)