'UPA Failed To Tackle Economic Crises': MoS Chandrasekhar At Republic Economic Summit

Speaking at Republic's India Economic Summit, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar explained to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami as to how the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government between 2008 and 2014 had failed to handle the economic crisis, unlike the way the NDA government handled the COVID-19 crisis last year.

When Arnab Goswami asked 'When you said 'the Minister who wreaked the economy', were you referring to Mr. Chidambaram?'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, ''Yes, Of course.'' To which Arnab Goswami further asked, 'How would you compare your government's response to a black swan event during COVID-19 and Congress's response to Lehman Brothers 2008 crisis globally?'

Rajeev Chandrashekar explained, "If you look at 2008, there was a global financial crisis that had hit the banking system of the world. The responses to the fiscal policy actions of the then Congress government created crony capitalism, NPAs, runaway inflation, and that remained broken till 2014, till PM Modi started rebuilding the economy. 2008 to 2014 was the worst time for us. However, we faced a far more severe crisis, it was a health crisis, global financial crisis, and security crisis at LAC. And now, we have confidently come out from all the three crises."

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat is the departure from the western style', says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

While speaking at the summit, Rajeev Chandrasekhar also stated, "Aatmanirbhar Bharat is the departure from the western style followed for many years. Our Prime Minister did not fall prey to the western economy saying stimulus, stimulus, stimulus." ''PM Modi instead capitalised on business, the talent of India. "We can see how a sense of confidence has developed because of that," the Union Minister of State added.

Image: Republic World