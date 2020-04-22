US Crude Oil Price Falls: Here Are 4 Facts On What It Means For India

On 21 April, there was a drastic fall in US crude oil prices to as low as minus $37.63 a barrel. According to the Dow Jones Market data, there was a one-day drop of $55.90 or 306%. The news of the drop in oil prices has ignited chatter on oil prices in India. There is curiosity about what it means for the consumer, what it means for the amount of oil and fuel we have, and if India stands to gain by this fall in US crude oil prices.

READ | Donald Trump May Halt Saudi Crude Oil Imports To Support Domestic Industry

Facts about what it means for the world’s third-largest importer of crude oil:

Will it lead to a reduction in India?

The drop in prices was for WTI which is a benchmark for oil prices in the US. India, on the other hand, determines its cost from average Oman, Dubai, and Brent crude. Brent crude is the benchmark for two-thirds of the global oil trade. Since India largely depends on Brent Crude, the drop in price is unlikely to have a direct drastic impact on the crude oil prices in India.

What are the gains for India?

While lower oil prices in the global market would keep macroeconomic current account deficit (CAD) and inflation rates under check and reduce the subsidy bills.

READ | Oil Collapses To USD 10 As World Awash With Crude

How will this impact the supply?

On 27 March Indian Oil Corporation stated that they were equipped to maintain an uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to customers. The fall in prices does not indicate a supply shortage, but could just mean an excess supply with low demand.

What is the fuel consumption outlook for India?

In March, the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted a 5.6% fall in fuel consumption in India. The Indian basket of crude oil prices was at $20.42 as of 20 April 2020. This price is a drop of $6 from the prices on 24 March 2020.

READ | US Crude Falls Below $15 A Barrel As Virus Throttles Demand

READ | Saudi Aramco To Supply Crude Oil To Some Asian Refineries In May