Uttarakhand CM Dhami Explains 'Vision Plan' To Double State GDP In 5 Yrs With 15% Growth

On Sunday, July 24, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami, while expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support and direction in the development of Uttarakhand, opened up about the plans to double the state's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the next five years.

Post the ‘Mukhyamantri Parishad’ (BJP Chief Minister’s meeting) which was held at the party’s Delhi HQ on July 24, and was chaired by PM Modi, CM Dhami said, "The verdict of Uttarakhand 2025 and 2030 is being prepared to realize the dream of the decade of the 21st century."

According to a vision plan presented in a press note by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the state aims to double its GDP over the course of the following five years, with an annual growth rate of 15%.

The press note stated, "Vision Plan, the target of doubling the state's gross domestic product in the upcoming 5 years through a 15 per cent growth rate per year. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami detailed the development work and further development of the state in the conference, in order to realize the Vision Plan of Uttarakhand, in this financial year, capital expenditure increased by 13 per cent to 17 per cent relative to the last year's budget. As a result of this increase, the state has achieved the target of 4 per cent of the state's gross domestic product in the state".

Basic structures of around Rs 25,000 crore will be developed in the coming 5 years, through external assistance. A state Speed Power Master Plan is also being prepared in accordance with the 'PM Speed power Scheme' (PM GatiShakti) to achieve harmony between departments, to eventually give a boost to the state's economic pace, as per the press note.

Uttarakhand's Tourism potential to be utilised to achieve goal

The "Vision plan" envisions achieving the ambitious economic objectives of the Vision Plan through Thrust Sectors like (Tourism, Transportation, Service Sector, Agriculture and Garden, and Pharma). Rail projects for Rishikesh-Karnprayag and Tankpur-Bageshwar are now moving along quickly. A single window portal to quickly grant approvals from several departments has played a major role in the state's investment-friendly image, the note added.

The state of Uttarakhand is also being strengthened through the 'Home Stays' by improving the rope and tunnel parking in partnership with the Government of India because of the state's enormous potential for tourism. Around 28 lakh people participated in the Char Dham Yatra, as per the CMO.

If we talk about the exports of the state, the CMO's press note added, "Despite its limited resources, focusing on export in the past year has exported approximately Rs 17,000 crore, which has a special contribution to Pharma Sector. During Russia-Ukraine War, Maduva was exported to Europe, Jhingora, as well as other traditional foodgrains of Uttarakhand. District Level Export Plan has been prepared by selecting the product for successful implementation of a product plan to promote export".

The CMO also explained that the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is also being used in around 215 beneficiary schemes to make sure the fund flow remains transparent in the state. Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has also been made necessary to make all government purchases transparent in the state.

"On May 27 May 2022, a committee has been formed on this subject, which has so far had two meetings. The Chief Minister said that the annual work of each department has been prepared for the successful operations and projects of various schemes in the state and for regular monitoring of each department, which is being reviewed at a high level, " the CMO's press note added.

