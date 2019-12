On his first press conference after his 106-day stay at Tihar jail, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, on Thursday, December 5, lamented about the declining Indian GDP. Listing the falling GDP numbers, Chidamabaram pointed out that India has seen a steady fall in GDP numbers for the last six quarters from 8% to 4.5%. He reminded of former CEA Arvind Subramanian's claims of the Centre inflating the GDP numbers.