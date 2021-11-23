WazirX CEO Makes Big Claim On Govt's Proposal To Ban Private Cryptocurrencies

The market of cryptocurrencies in India seemed to be undergoing turbulence on Tuesday after revelations were made about the possible introduction of an anti-crypto bill later this month. It has been reported that the central government will introduce "The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021" in the winter session of the Parliament that would prohibit the use of certain cryptocurrencies barring a few.

This announcement has woken up crypto enthusiasts in the country, who have now been expressing their thoughts and even grievances on social media.

Cryptocurrency trading platform WazirXIndia CEO Nishal Shetty, who earlier interacted with Republic Media Network, also took to Twitter to address the new incoming legislation. With a hashtag reading "India wants crypto", Shetty wrote, "Feels like Feb 2021 all over again The Crypto regulation bill has been listed for winter session The description hasn’t changed much There will be speculation on both sides The good thing is more people within Government are aware of how crypto works (sic)".

Cryptocurrencies in form of assets and utilities might survive: Shetty

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Shetty speculated that those cryptocurrencies that are categorised as assets and utilities might be immune to the ban. It is worth mentioning that the said bill is listed 'to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency', which will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) itself.

"The whole Central Bank digital currency is a big win in general because that allows RBI to eventually come up with India's own digital token. But other crypto assets are not mutually exclusive...Bitcoin and everything else don't fall under cryptocurrencies, they fall under assets and utilities. So, these are very mutually exclusive things".

However, Shetty also seemed to be against the idea of a total ban as he said, "To create a national digital currency, you don't have to worry about banning an asset or utility. You can definitely ban any crypto that wants to be a currency. That has been done in a few other countries, but it does not mean a total ban on the entire technology or the entire blockchain ecosystem."

On his prediction about the survival of assets and utilities, Shetty said, "We'll have to wait and watch."

Image: Twitter/@NischalShetty/Unsplash