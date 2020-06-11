PM Modi Lists 'wish We Were...' Thoughts In Indians' Minds To Emphasise Aatmanirbhar Need

While delivering an inaugural address on the 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), PM Modi on Thursday spoke about how the Coronavirus pandemic had taught Indians the importance and the need for self-reliance across multiple sectors of the economy.

"This feeling of self-reliance is an aspiration of Indians in the country. Still, we all have the thought of 'wish we were...' in our minds. Wish we were self-reliant in the medical equipment field, wish were self-reliant in defence manufacturing, in coal and production sector, in edible oil, in fertilisers production, electronic manufacturing, solar panels, batteries, aviation sector and others. There are so many wishes when it comes to self-reliance amongst Indians," said PM Modi.

"There is a big reason that in the past 5-6 years Indians have prioritised the need to become self-reliant in their minds. Coronavirus has taught us the importance of this self-reliance, from this crisis we have launched the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan," said PM Modi. "Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn this crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for this nation. What is that turning point? A self-reliant India," he added

He had earlier remarked on how multiple challenges had hit simultaneously with Covid, including locust attacks, hailstorms, the gas field fire in Assam and cyclones.

Earlier this month, PM Modi had delivered his first public address since the beginning of 'Unlock-1' on the occasion the 125th anniversary of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) where he spoke about getting India's growth back. PM Modi during this address had listed the 5Is required to make India a self-sufficient economy: Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infra, Innovation, and made an assurance over how India would rebound.